Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented Singer-songwriter LB has returned with a new single Afro-pop titled 'Matter'.

Artist: LB

Song Title: Matter

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producer: Beats by Timmy

Song Art:

LB - 'Matter' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 07 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: LB/Azuri

Details/Takeaway: Leonard Eze Onwuka, popularly known as LB, has released his eagerly anticipated single titled 'Matter'.

The groovy Afro-Pop number has relatable messaging as it sees LB beg his lover not to leave after an argument. Despite his obvious shortcomings, LB is determined to prove his affection and begs his lover to give him the chance to do just that.

With silky smooth delivery and a catchy chorus, “Matter” is the rare pop tune that strikes a balance between reflective and commercial.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

