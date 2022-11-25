Artist: LB
Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'
Talented Singer-songwriter LB has returned with a new single Afro-pop titled 'Matter'.
Song Title: Matter
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: Beats by Timmy
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 07 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: LB/Azuri
Details/Takeaway: Leonard Eze Onwuka, popularly known as LB, has released his eagerly anticipated single titled 'Matter'.
The groovy Afro-Pop number has relatable messaging as it sees LB beg his lover not to leave after an argument. Despite his obvious shortcomings, LB is determined to prove his affection and begs his lover to give him the chance to do just that.
With silky smooth delivery and a catchy chorus, “Matter” is the rare pop tune that strikes a balance between reflective and commercial.
