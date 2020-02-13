Date: February 13, 2020

Song Title: Corner Corner

Artist: Lady Donli featuring VanJess and The Cavemen

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: The Cavemen

Album: TBA

Video Director: Shaun Kalu

Label: MAVIN

Details/Takeaway: Central to the video is the socio-political awareness of youth - especially women. While it represents the mind of the elite, youth at the rung of the Nigerian food chain couldn't care less about activism.

The video director director Shaun Kalu says, "My vision for the film was to make a melodrama, a Nollywood home video that possesses multiple layers and juxtapositions. The most telling, being the intention to show that we (the younger generation) are well aware of societal and cultural issues— especially for women. I’m more than willing to inculcate that into the art.

"There was also a deliberate effort for the casting to be highly inclusive and diverse. You will find that we were able to cast different layers of powerful women and men in unison for the leading group in the film “Alfa Babez” led by Lady Donli. "

You can watch the video below;