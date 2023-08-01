Labelle Vitien: Bringing passion and depth to late-night radio on "VYBZ & SOUL" at Vybz 94.5 FM

Pulse Nigeria

Labelle Vitien, an award-winning actress and TV host, has quickly become a beloved figure among listeners as she fearlessly dives into the unspoken realms of love, sex, relationships, and the human experience. With her distinctive voice and magnetic personality, Labelle creates an intimate and engaging atmosphere, where listeners can connect on a deeper level and explore the complexities of modern relationships.

"VYBZ & SOUL" is a late-night rendezvous that delves into provocative discussions, uncovers the raw truths of human connections, and embraces the various expressions of love. With empathy, humor, and open-mindedness, Labelle carefully navigates the spectrum of relationships, uncovering the depths of intimacy and exploring the multifaceted aspects of the human heart.

If you have ever wanted a late-night rendezvous filled with provocative discussions, genuine connections, and unabashed exploration of the realms of love, sex, relationships, and the human experience, "VYBZ & SOUL" is your window into the raw and unfiltered aspects of life that often remain unspoken during the day. The show fearlessly dares to navigate the spectrum of human connections with empathy, humor, and open-mindedness, unraveling the complexities of modern relationships and examining the diverse expressions of love. Whether you're seeking advice, craving a deeper understanding of intimacy, or simply yearning for late-night companionship, "VYBZ & SOUL" is your refuge.’ says host, Labelle.

As a global Afrobeats IT streamer, Vybz 94.5 FM transcends geographical boundaries and connects music lovers with the vibrant Vybz of Lagos. Whether you're in Lagos, Houston, Chicago, Maryland, Atlanta, New York, London, Birmingham, or any other corner of the world, Vybz 94.5 FM ensures that you are immersed in the rich sounds of Afrobeats streaming live at VYBZFM.COM. Labelle's genuine and authentic approach invites listeners to share their experiences, ask questions, and engage in thought-provoking conversations that spark personal growth and self-discovery.

As a presenter on Vybz 94.5 FM, Labelle's show targets Afrobeats music lovers during their evening drive home, catering to the listeners in the Diaspora. Broadcasting locally from 12 AM to 3 AM, and in international states like Maryland, New York, and Atlanta, where it airs at 7 PM, In Houston and Chicago, the show starts at 6 PM, while in California, it airs at 4 PM.

Vybz 94.5 FM, known for its commitment to delivering "More Music, Less Talk," has garnered over 1,020,000 dedicated listeners and an impressive 389,000 live streams of Afrobeats enthusiasts aged 14 to 45. With its captivating programming and engaging presenters like Labelle Vitien, the station provides a platform for dynamic shows and exciting giveaways, ensuring listeners are constantly entertained and engaged.

As a late-night rendezvous that delves into provocative discussions on love, relationships, and the human experience, the show creates an intimate atmosphere where listeners can connect on a deeper level. To further enhance the late-night experience, Vybz 94.5 FM collaborates with sponsors to offer a range of products tailored to the audience's preferences.

This includes a variety of energy drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, to keep listeners energized during their evening drive home or late-night activities. In addition, the station also partners with brands that offer adult products designed to enhance intimate moments. These products may include lubricants and other items that contribute to a fulfilling and pleasurable experience for listeners.

Join Labelle Vitien on the thrilling journey of "VYBZ & SOUL" on Vybz 94.5 FM and experience the passion, depth, and authenticity she brings to the late-night airwaves. Tune in to the captivating journey of "VYBZ & SOUL" on Vybz 94.5 FM, with Labelle Vitien bringing you the soulful sounds of Afrobeats alongside the talented DJ Hirit7. Together, they create an immersive musical experience that transcends borders, resonating with audiences not only in Lagos but also in cities like Paris, London, and across the USA.

Stay connected by following @Vybz945fm and @LabelleVitien on all social media platforms. Experience the late-night journey of "VYBZ & SOUL" and embrace the depths of love and relationships like never before.

For more information, visit VybzFM.com and tune in to Vybz 94.5 FM Lagos.

