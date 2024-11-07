Kvng Vidarr boldly steps out with his self-titled debut EP

The flagship artist of Joeboy's Young Legend imprint, Kvng Vidarr's self-titled debut EP is defined by a bold desire to make music that holds up his versatility and dares listeners to embrace new melodies.

Across 4 songs, Vidarr shines as a songwriter, singer, and student of Afrobeats skilled in the genre-bending that defines the sound.

A talent knocking on the mainstream doors, Kvng Vidarr's yearning for success is boldly captured in his lyrics and communicated in his vibrant melodies. On 'Tom Ford' he makes a statement of intent through fine writing and captivating melodies that convey the hunger of an artist eager to announce himself.

He showcases his hitmaking credential on 'Oshe' where he delivers swaggering lamba infusion while name-dropping notable figures in Nigerian music and pop culture space. It is this ability to make music that shapes the party scene and speaks to the unifying Nigerian desire to make money and enjoy a good time that signals Vidarr's hunger for mainstream success.

If 'Oshe' communicates his desire to deliver pulsating party starters, 'Yawa' showcases his versatility as he combines Highlife and gyration music to tell the story of cunning love through admirable pidgin commentary.

The exploration of Jazz and Funk music in 'Want You Gone' where he wears his heart on his sleeve and says good riddance to bad love is yet another display of Vidarr's versatility and a resounding desire to embrace the multiplicity of influences that shapes his music.

Across 4 tracks, Kvng Vidarr shows what he can do and how he can do it in ways that set him apart. There is definitely more from where this came from.