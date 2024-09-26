Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

These new tracks are part of the ongoing festivities surrounding his ‘Vado At 10’ anniversary, commemorating 10 years of groundbreaking hits, global recognition, and unwavering fan support.

‘Marhaba’, produced by the gifted dyad, Ramii and Suhel Nafar, combines Kizz Daniel’s signature sound with fresh, innovative beats, blending Afrobeats with Northern African traditional music influences. The track promises to resonate with fans both at home and globally, adding another layer to his rich musical portfolio.

The Arabic word ‘Marhaba,’ which translates to ‘Welcome/hello’ in English, is one of the most widely used expressions in Northern Africa and the Middle East. It deeply resonated with Kizz Daniel during his short but memorable time there and served as a major influence in the creation of the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

This not only showcases Kizz Daniel’s ability to create music that cuts across several continents and cultures but also highlights his unique talent in uniting diverse audiences. By weaving global influences into his sound, he continues to elevate Afrobeats on the world stage, bridging the gap between nations through the universal language of music.

Meanwhile, ‘We Must’, produced by the acclaimed Ayzed, known for his successful collaborations with Kizz Daniel and prolific Nigerian producer Blaisebeats, is a song sure on its way to becoming a household anthem that speaks to resilience and determination.

Pulse Nigeria

The song’s rhythmic energy and inspiring lyrics make it a standout moment in Kizz Daniel’s anniversary celebrations, capturing the essence of his decade-long journey in the music industry. Originally envisioning a collaboration with a top UK rapper to infuse a gritty grime vibe into the track, delays in receiving the verse led him to take matters into his own hands. Rather than waiting, Kizz Daniel decided to step into the grime genre himself, delivering the verse and turning the song into a solo effort.

This bold move inspired the track’s unique credit: ‘We Must’ — Kizz Daniel featuring Thyself. It highlights his versatility and determination to push creative boundaries while staying true to his vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

These new releases further solidify Kizz Daniel as one of Afrobeats’ most influential artists, adding depth to his already celebrated catalog. Both tracks showcase his versatility and ability to evolve while staying true to his signature sound. With ‘Marhaba’ and ‘We Must’, Kizz Daniel not only delivers hit-worthy singles but also redefines his legacy, proving his consistency and adaptability over the last decade.

As he continues to release groundbreaking music, these songs stand as a testament to his artistic growth and enduring relevance in the global music scene. With each release, Kizz Daniel sets a new standard in Afrobeats, inspiring both his peers and upcoming artists alike.

Since bursting onto the scene with his cult-classic debut single ‘Woju’ in 2014, Kizz Daniel has continued to lead from the front when it comes to Afrobeats music. His debut album New Era was The Headies ‘Album of the Year’ in 2016, and he was nominated for The Future Awards Africa the following year.

Driven by the massive hit track ‘Nesesari’, Kizz Daniel’s 2018 sophomore album No Bad Songz topped the iTunes World Album Chart on its first day of release. Since 2020, the Nigerian sensation has released four critically acclaimed projects, King Of Love, Barnabas, Maverick, and TZA, birthing essential Afropop tracks like ‘Boys Are Bad’, ‘Lie’, ‘Rich Till I Die’, and ‘Twe Twe’.

With over four billion streams under his belt, two Shazam chart-topping singles, sold-out tours across Africa, North America, and Europe, and over 25 million social media fans, Kizz Daniel is one of the leading figures at the forefront, representing Afrobeats on the world stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The enigmatic musician is the epitome of an all-round entertainer with a magnetic tone, captivating lyrics, alluring stage and screen presence, and an undeniably infectious musicality, which are just some of the irrefutable characteristics of all his songs, cutting across Afrobeats, Pop, and R&B music, from classic cut ‘Nesesari’ to chart-topper ‘Buga’ to fan-favourite ‘Cough (Odo)’, and everything in between.

After coming off of a very eventful 2022 that saw the global music sensation achieve huge milestones of being crowned the most streamed artist in Africa in the first half of the year, releasing the biggest Afrobeats song of the summer with ‘Buga’, and performing at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony with Diplo and Calvin Harris, 2023 shaped up to be an even bigger year for Kizz Daniel, with the success of his fourth studio album Maverick, his Essence Festival headline performance, and chart-topping collaboration with Becky G among his many highlights last tear.