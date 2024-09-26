ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

Adeayo Adebiyi

Kizz Daniel has been celebrating a decade at the top of Afrobeats music via his ‘Vado At 10’ world tour.

Kizz Daniel has been celebrating a decade at the top of Afrobeats music via his ‘Vado At 10’ world tour.
Kizz Daniel has been celebrating a decade at the top of Afrobeats music via his ‘Vado At 10’ world tour.

Recommended articles

These new tracks are part of the ongoing festivities surrounding his ‘Vado At 10’ anniversary, commemorating 10 years of groundbreaking hits, global recognition, and unwavering fan support.

‘Marhaba’, produced by the gifted dyad, Ramii and Suhel Nafar, combines Kizz Daniel’s signature sound with fresh, innovative beats, blending Afrobeats with Northern African traditional music influences. The track promises to resonate with fans both at home and globally, adding another layer to his rich musical portfolio.

The Arabic word ‘Marhaba,’ which translates to ‘Welcome/hello’ in English, is one of the most widely used expressions in Northern Africa and the Middle East. It deeply resonated with Kizz Daniel during his short but memorable time there and served as a major influence in the creation of the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

This not only showcases Kizz Daniel’s ability to create music that cuts across several continents and cultures but also highlights his unique talent in uniting diverse audiences. By weaving global influences into his sound, he continues to elevate Afrobeats on the world stage, bridging the gap between nations through the universal language of music.

Meanwhile, ‘We Must’, produced by the acclaimed Ayzed, known for his successful collaborations with Kizz Daniel and prolific Nigerian producer Blaisebeats, is a song sure on its way to becoming a household anthem that speaks to resilience and determination.

Kizz Daniel has been celebrating a decade at the top of Afrobeats music via his ‘Vado At 10’ world tour.
Kizz Daniel has been celebrating a decade at the top of Afrobeats music via his ‘Vado At 10’ world tour. Pulse Nigeria

The song’s rhythmic energy and inspiring lyrics make it a standout moment in Kizz Daniel’s anniversary celebrations, capturing the essence of his decade-long journey in the music industry. Originally envisioning a collaboration with a top UK rapper to infuse a gritty grime vibe into the track, delays in receiving the verse led him to take matters into his own hands. Rather than waiting, Kizz Daniel decided to step into the grime genre himself, delivering the verse and turning the song into a solo effort.

This bold move inspired the track’s unique credit: ‘We Must’ — Kizz Daniel featuring Thyself. It highlights his versatility and determination to push creative boundaries while staying true to his vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

These new releases further solidify Kizz Daniel as one of Afrobeats’ most influential artists, adding depth to his already celebrated catalog. Both tracks showcase his versatility and ability to evolve while staying true to his signature sound. With ‘Marhaba’ and ‘We Must’, Kizz Daniel not only delivers hit-worthy singles but also redefines his legacy, proving his consistency and adaptability over the last decade.

As he continues to release groundbreaking music, these songs stand as a testament to his artistic growth and enduring relevance in the global music scene. With each release, Kizz Daniel sets a new standard in Afrobeats, inspiring both his peers and upcoming artists alike.

Since bursting onto the scene with his cult-classic debut single ‘Woju’ in 2014, Kizz Daniel has continued to lead from the front when it comes to Afrobeats music. His debut album New Era was The Headies ‘Album of the Year’ in 2016, and he was nominated for The Future Awards Africa the following year.

Driven by the massive hit track ‘Nesesari’, Kizz Daniel’s 2018 sophomore album No Bad Songz topped the iTunes World Album Chart on its first day of release. Since 2020, the Nigerian sensation has released four critically acclaimed projects, King Of Love, Barnabas, Maverick, and TZA, birthing essential Afropop tracks like ‘Boys Are Bad’, ‘Lie’, ‘Rich Till I Die’, and ‘Twe Twe’.

With over four billion streams under his belt, two Shazam chart-topping singles, sold-out tours across Africa, North America, and Europe, and over 25 million social media fans, Kizz Daniel is one of the leading figures at the forefront, representing Afrobeats on the world stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The enigmatic musician is the epitome of an all-round entertainer with a magnetic tone, captivating lyrics, alluring stage and screen presence, and an undeniably infectious musicality, which are just some of the irrefutable characteristics of all his songs, cutting across Afrobeats, Pop, and R&B music, from classic cut ‘Nesesari’ to chart-topper ‘Buga’ to fan-favourite ‘Cough (Odo)’, and everything in between.

After coming off of a very eventful 2022 that saw the global music sensation achieve huge milestones of being crowned the most streamed artist in Africa in the first half of the year, releasing the biggest Afrobeats song of the summer with ‘Buga’, and performing at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony with Diplo and Calvin Harris, 2023 shaped up to be an even bigger year for Kizz Daniel, with the success of his fourth studio album Maverick, his Essence Festival headline performance, and chart-topping collaboration with Becky G among his many highlights last tear.

So far in 2024, Kizz Daniel has been celebrating a decade at the top of Afrobeats music via his ‘Vado At 10’ world tour.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

TECNO turns up the heat with an unforgettable second task in BBNaija

TECNO turns up the heat with an unforgettable second task in BBNaija

Let’s throw it back to these Nollywood web-series

Let’s throw it back to these Nollywood web-series

I've been happy since I told my mum I'm a lesbian - Singer Darkoo

I've been happy since I told my mum I'm a lesbian - Singer Darkoo

Africa's new global comedy superstar, Kojah Kaze

Africa's new global comedy superstar, Kojah Kaze

BBNaija's Shaun reveals why he does not care about team Doublekay

BBNaija's Shaun reveals why he does not care about team Doublekay

Afrobeats pioneer Sean Dampte to release Album 'Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella' on Nov 1

Afrobeats pioneer Sean Dampte to release Album 'Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella' on Nov 1

I don't regret my kids but I regret you - Cardi B goes off on Offset

I don't regret my kids but I regret you - Cardi B goes off on Offset

Ify's Kitchen opens up about her 9-year struggle with infertility

Ify's Kitchen opens up about her 9-year struggle with infertility

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eli Jae Nigerian-rising afrofusion R&B sensation releases new single 'Vida Mia' featuring Ric Hassani

Rising Nigerian Afrofusion R&B star Eli Jae drops single ‘Vida Mia’ feat Ric Hassani

PoshBugati makes a clarion call for Solidarity in new song visuals

PoshBugati makes a clarion call for Solidarity in new song visuals

If they don't hype you, hype yourself - Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet

If they don't hype you, hype yourself - Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet

Asake teases documentary on his rise voiced by British actor Idris Elba

Asake teases documentary on his rise voiced by British actor Idris Elba