Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Audiomack for hitting over 300 million streams

This year, Kizz Daniel released arguably the biggest song out of the country ‘Buga’ which has received over 39 million streams on Audiomack and has contributed to him surpassing 300 million streams and receiving this award.

Pulse Nigeria

The plaque was presented to Kizz Daniel by Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack at his sold-out headline show in New York as part of his Afroclassic USA tour.

“Over the years, Kizz Daniel has consistently shown his ability to create and deliver great music for his fans. At Audiomack, we believe it is important to acknowledge and award artists for the work they put into putting out and promoting music digitally. This is why We are excited to celebrate his success and this milestone with him and we hope to be able to celebrate many more”, said Jason Johnson.

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience.

As of January 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple’s iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.

