Afrobeats sensation King Lekan features Ayo Jay for new single 'All On You'

Adeayo Adebiyi

International Afrobeats sensation King Lekan is back again with another exciting single that will set the dance floor on fire.

In the love rhythm driven by flawlessly arranged Log drums and infectious chords, King Lekan promises a damsel a good time. He holds nothing back as he promises her favourite designer brands and all his money and all his love. Not to be outdone Ayo Jay, who confesses to be smitten by her body offers the damsel an intercontinental experience that involves intercontinental stops to the best destinations to enjoy the best cuisines.

King Lekan brilliantly conjures melodies which he delivers through a smooth and infectious flow that’s complemented by Ayo Jay whose silky vocals add beauty to the track.

‘All On You’ is an easily enjoyable piece of music written in English and Pidgin. It packs captivating Afrobeats elements that would dazzle listeners and get the party going.

Released on October 27, 2023, ‘All On You’ is available on streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the captivating blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano. The single comes ahead of the impending release of King Lekan’s highly anticipated EP ‘Throne’ which is set for release on November 10, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
