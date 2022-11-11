Artist: Khaid
Khaid, Zlatan, and Rexxie combine for new single, 'Amala'
Fast-rising artist Khaid has released a new song 'Amala' on which he features street-hop sensation Zlatan and ace producer Rexxie.
Song Title: Amala
Genre: Street-pop
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producer: Rexxie, PJ Vibes on Da Track
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 27 seconds
Features: 2 - Zlatan, Rexxie
Label: Neville Records
Details/Takeaway: Khaid recruits tested and trusted street hop sensation Zlatan and hit making producer Rexxie for a catchy tune.
