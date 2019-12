Artist: Juls featuring King Promise and Mugeez

Song Title: Your Number

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 29, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Juls

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Off the back of summer EP, 'Colours' Juls features King Promise and Mugeez on new hi-life tune titled, 'Your Number.'

You can listen to the song HERE.