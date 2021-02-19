Johnny Drille recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his upcoming album set to drop early in the year. “Five years of labor of love and here we are. My precious baby is about to be birthed” says Drille. The album announcement has since sent his fans on a frenzy, brimming with excitement and eager anticipation.

His new single, 'Bad Dancer' from the upcoming album, further showcases his penchant for declarative writing, fervent melodies and live instrumentation. It resonates with every person’s deep yearning for the pure undiluted kind of love.

The record which was self-produced by Johnny Drille, spotlights a music maestro who is comfortable with wearing his heart on his sleeves, as he declares to his lady that despite being a terrible dancer, he is willing to go the extra mile to earn her love.

“I am often the reserved and socially awkward kind, I make music as a reflection of who I am and have been; a misfit on a quest to find true love, to find that one person that is just perfect for me, one that gets me, one I can be my awkward self around. That’s the picture I paint," in Johnny’s words.

A beautiful and timeless piece, the record is perfect for this season and beyond. It will certainly tug at your heartstrings and leave you affectionately swaying with your beloved on the dance floor.

Play song below;