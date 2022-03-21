On March 20, 2022, Nigerian star and emPawa frontliner, Joeboy announced his maiden tour of the US.
Joeboy announced North American tour of 15 cities
The show is promoted and organized by Duke Concept.
The 15-stop tour would visit American cities like Philadelphia, Rhode Island, New York, Chicago and more. The star is also set to perform in a lot of theatre shows. This comes after a stellar 2021, during which he released his debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic, and 'Alcohol,' which is possibly his biggest Nigerian hit song yet.
Catch the tour stops below;
