RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy announced North American tour of 15 cities

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The show is promoted and organized by Duke Concept.

Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi at the Afro Jam Festival
Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi at the Afro Jam Festival

On March 20, 2022, Nigerian star and emPawa frontliner, Joeboy announced his maiden tour of the US.

Recommended articles

The 15-stop tour would visit American cities like Philadelphia, Rhode Island, New York, Chicago and more. The star is also set to perform in a lot of theatre shows. This comes after a stellar 2021, during which he released his debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic, and 'Alcohol,' which is possibly his biggest Nigerian hit song yet.

The show is promoted and organized by Duke Concept.

Catch the tour stops below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Newly unveiled chocolate city act Young Jonn releases thrilling single Dada off forthcoming L.I.N.E EP

Newly unveiled chocolate city act Young Jonn releases thrilling single "Dada" off forthcoming L.I.N.E EP

Joeboy announced North American tour of 15 cities

Joeboy announced North American tour of 15 cities

Soulja Boy is expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Soulja Boy is expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney gets cast in spider man’s spin-off movie

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney gets cast in spider man’s spin-off movie

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

AMVCA8: 'Amina', 'Rattlesnake' & 'Omo Ghetto' lead nominations (full list)

AMVCA8: 'Amina', 'Rattlesnake' & 'Omo Ghetto' lead nominations (full list)

Davido takes delivery of Lamborghini Aventador he bought for Christmas

Davido takes delivery of Lamborghini Aventador he bought for Christmas

What Daniel Radcliffe is saying about a new ‘Harry Potter’ film

What Daniel Radcliffe is saying about a new ‘Harry Potter’ film

AMAA to reward filmmakers at 2022 short film festival

AMAA to reward filmmakers at 2022 short film festival

Trending

11 years after, late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister's widows mull over remarrying

Ayinde Barrister [Premium Times]

The greatest African musicians of all time

The Greatest African Musicians of All Time

On 'Orin Dafidi (Psalms),' Qdot offers an improvement on 'Alagbe' [Pulse Album Review]

Qdot - Orin Dafidi. (Boomplay)

Check out top songs released this week in our New Music Friday: Official Playlist

New Music Friday - Falz Cover