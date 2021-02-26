On February 26, 2021, Nigerian star, Tekno released visuals to his song, ‘Designer’ and it stars Nollywood actor Jim Iyke.

In the video, Tekno celebrates his love interest and the fact that she sees beyond the material gains that he can provide. Nowhere is this more successfully demonstrated than on Designer; a song in which he celebrates love and trust in his relationship.

The new video is directed by award winning videographer TG Omori, who also directed Tekono's recent video for, 'Enjoy.'

'Designer was released off Tekno's debut album, Old Romance.