ILLBLISS returns With a Brand new EP titled 'iLLOSOPHY.'

The seven track project was produced rap producers Major Bangs, XYZ, Black Intelligence and TeckZilla.

ILLOSOPHY is a precursor to iLLY's Sixth Studio album ILLY CHAPO scheduled for a late September 2019 Release under his Goretti Company imprint.

The Project is dedicated to his close friend and associate Bright 'B-Elect' Igho who passed on July 8th 2019. B also executive produced the Project for over a year and half.

The Sound is described as 'classic rap,' thought provoking, raw and honest. These virtues have always been an integral part of iLLBLISS's discography. iLLY describes the project as 'Grown Man Raps,' retaining a Boss vibe as well as reflecting Ownership and leadership in the Naija Rap space

The project is out now and available on all major digital platforms