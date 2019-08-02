One of the youngest and sickest producers in the game, born 1997, hails from the sunshine state Ondo State.

Yeah he started production 2009, also worked with celebrities like Lyta, Wale Turner, Chinko Ekun, Oladips, Picazzo, Kayz Moore, Fireboy, T Classic & many more.

Watch out for him.. And he blesses us with one very hot Riddim called AFRICAN RIDDIM.. Check it out.. Follow him @sharnor_

