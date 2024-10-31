Hip Hop Artist King Beck to drop new single 'Shawty Got My Soul' on Nov 8

Cornelius Oluchi popularly known as King Beck resides in Lagos Nigeria, and is a rising star in the hip hop community, known for his rhythmic rap flows.

His style is a fusion of traditional rap with contemporary influences. With a growing fanbase and a passion for music, he continues to push the envelope and redefine what it means to be an artist in today’s music industry.

Hip hop artist and rapper King Beck is excited to announce his latest single, “Shawty Got My Soul (SGMS),” slated to drop on November 8, 2024. This track is poised to showcase King Beck's unique style and lyrical depth, further establishing his presence in the hip hop scene.

“SGMS” reflects the rapper's personal experiences and connections with women, drawing from his past without holding back. With its catchy beat and thought-provoking lyrics, this single aims to resonate with fans and listeners alike, pushing boundaries and igniting meaningful conversations.

"In a world where love often comes with a price tag, this song serves as a reminder that true connection is built on hard work and hustle," King Beck explains. "Let's focus on the grind and seek love that values ambition over riches. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!"

