Here is a list of all the records set at the 2024 VMAs

According to the data collated by VegasInsider, Taylor Swift set a new record for VMAs ever won while Eminem's 2 wins saw him become the male solo artist with the most VMAs.

See the full list of all records set at the 2024 VMAs below.

OVERALL AWARDS WON

ADVERTISEMENT

After winning 7 VMAs in 2024 out of 12 nominations, Taylor Swift broke Beyoncé’s record for the most VMAs ever won - prior to this year, Beyoncé had held the record with 25 competitive VMAs won as a solo artist and 29 overall wins including her work with Destiny’s Child and with Jay-Z (credited as The Carters) - meanwhile, Taylor Swift has now won 30 competitive VMAs as a solo artist.

broke Beyoncé’s record for the most VMAs ever won - prior to this year, had held the record with 25 competitive VMAs won as a solo artist and 29 overall wins including her work with and with (credited as The Carters) - meanwhile, Taylor Swift has now won 30 competitive VMAs as a solo artist. Eminem broke his tie with Peter Gabriel and he became the solo male artist with the most VMAs ever won after winning 2 VMAs in 2024 (Best Hip Hop & Best Visual Effects) - Gabriel won 13 times while Eminem’s new total is 15 wins.

broke his tie with and he became the solo male artist with the most VMAs ever won after winning 2 VMAs in 2024 (Best Hip Hop & Best Visual Effects) - Gabriel won 13 times while Eminem’s new total is 15 wins. Eminem also extended his record as the most-awarded rapper at the VMAs after winning 2 more trophies in 2024 (he has won 15 VMAs in total).

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift extended her record for the most Video of the Year VMAs won - she has now won 5 times (for 'Bad Blood', 'You Need to Calm Down', 'All Too Well: The Short Film', 'Anti-Hero' and now 'Fortnight') - the win in 2024 for 'Fortnight' was Swift’s 5th Video of the year trophy, and it also made her the first artist to ever win the award 5 times.

extended her record for the most Video of the Year VMAs won - she has now won 5 times (for 'Bad Blood', 'You Need to Calm Down', 'All Too Well: The Short Film', 'Anti-Hero' and now 'Fortnight') - the win in 2024 for 'Fortnight' was Swift’s 5th Video of the year trophy, and it also made her the first artist to ever win the award 5 times. After becoming the first artist to win Video of the Year for two years in a row last year, Taylor Swift extended this record and became the first artist to win Video of the Year for three consecutive years after winning for 'Fortnight'.

extended this record and became the first artist to win Video of the Year for three consecutive years after winning for 'Fortnight'. Taylor Swift extended her record as the artist with the most Video of the Year trophies won for videos that artists directed or co-directed themselves.

Swift co-directed 'You Need to Calm Down', and she directed (on her own) 'All Too Well: The Short Film', 'Anti-Hero' and 'Fortnight' - a win for 'Fortnight' made it her 4th Video of the year won for a video which Taylor Swift directed or co-directed (no other artist has won more than one time for a video they co-directed).

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift became the first artist to ever win Artist of the Year VMA twice.

became the first artist to ever win Artist of the Year VMA twice. Taylor Swift also became the first artist to ever win Artist of the Year at the VMAs in two consecutive years.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chappell Roan extended the ongoing streak of solo female artists winning the Best New Artist VMA award - female artists have won the award at the VMAs for the past 7 years in a row.

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift tied Beyoncé who had held the record for the most Collaboration of the Year VMAs won with 3 trophies - Taylor Swift won in this category 2 times ('I Don’t Wanna Live Forever', 'Bad Blood') and she added another win in 2024 for 'Fortnight' with Post Malone.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST POP

Taylor Swift tied Britney Spears’ record for the most VMAs won in the Best Pop category after winning her third trophy this year (she first won Best Pop in 2015, then in 2023, and now also in 2024).

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem ('Houdini') tied Drake as the most awarded male artist in the Best Hip-Hop category after winning his 3rd trophy for 'Houdini' (he previously won for 'We Made You' and 'Not Afraid').

BEST R&B VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT

SZA tied the record for the most awards won in the Best R&B Video category (2 wins) after she won for 'Snooze' (she first won in the category last year for 'Shirt').

BEST K-POP

Lisa became the first solo artist to win twice in the Best K-Pop category after winning her second trophy for 'Rockstar' (she first won the award in 2022 for 'Lalisa').

BEST LATIN

Anitta tied J Balvin’s record for the most wins (and most consecutive wins) in the Best Latin category.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won her third trophy in a row for 'Mil Veces'; Anitta also broke her tie with Rosalía for the most wins in the Best Latin category by a female artist and she is now the sole holder of the record with 3 wins.

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish tied John Legend and Big Sean for the most wins in the Video for Good category after winning her second trophy for 'What Was I Made For' and she also became the first female artist to ever win twice in the category - she previously won in 2021 for 'Your Power'.

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift broke her tie with David Fincher & Spike Jonze and she became the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Best Direction category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win in 2024 for 'Fortnight' was Swift’s record-breaking 4th victory (she previously won for directing 'The Man', 'All Too Well: The Short Film' and 'Anti-Hero').