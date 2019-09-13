A few days ago, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid teased a video for his new single, 'Ghetto Love.' As it turns out, it was the closing montage of its video. On the back of his jacket was an interesting inscription.

Fans went crazy on Twitter at the prospect of a new single from their king - more so, the notorious Wizkid FC. It actually looked realer than the no-show of 'Joro.' The cynics were also terribly averse to anticipation. They preferred to only celebrate when the single drops. This was due to Wizkid's tendency to promote a song then fail to release it.

You might remember that it came a few days after made his comeback to Twitter after his 8-month hiatus. Two days ago, 'Ghetto Love' leaked on various channels across the internet. Opinions were immediately split. Wizkid FC celebrated with vitriol and bumbling joy while critics pointed out the poor lyrics on the song.

As the song has been officially released today, the conversations are again heating up on Twitter. here are some of the most juicy reactions;

Wizkid FC

The unimpressed

The analysts

The poll creators

'I Told You So' gang