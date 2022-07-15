Guchi kicks off Q3 of 2022 with new single 'Speedometer'

As the title implies, the song details to its listeners the exciting feeling that love and lust inspire. Guchi gives her approach a twist, namedropping personalities like Michael Jackson and Mike Tyson, to depict the numerous emotions she feels all at once.
Nigerian Afropop singer 'Guchi', begins the 3rd Quarter of 2022 with a new single titled 'Speedometer'. The single was released on Friday July 15th, 2022.
Guchi tells her lover that every time he gazes at her, it enkindles a fire that makes her want to be his rock star, dancer and gangster.
On the 2-minute tracker, Guitar maestro Wade Oghenejabor leaves an indelible mark with his unique strumming, especially on the infectious intermission.
The track was exquisitely executed by producer Chech Da producer and Sound Engineer Vtek. Fully embellished with harmonious melodies, this song will definitely get you dancing on your feet.
