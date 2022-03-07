RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

GRAMMY-Nominated Jazz vocalist Somi releases new album 'Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Somi, 33, is of Rwandan and Ugandan descent and currently resides in the United States of America, where she migrated to in her teens.

Somi, 33, is of Rwandan and Ugandan descent and currently resides in the United States of America, where she migrated to in her teens. (TBD)
Somi, 33, is of Rwandan and Ugandan descent and currently resides in the United States of America, where she migrated to in her teens. (TBD)

GRAMMY-nominated vocalist and songwriter Somi has released her new album, Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba, a celebration of the late Makeba’s invaluable musical contributions and messages of social justice.

Recommended articles

This new album, released on the artist's Salon Africana label, is an ode to late legendary South African singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist Miriam Makeba for her invaluable musical contributions and social justice in the continent, particularly in South Africa.

On the album, Somi performs renditions of some of Makeba's most well-known records, including both original compositions by Makeba and covers. It features special guest appearances by Seun Kuti, Grammy Award winners Angelique Kidjo and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Gregory Porter, and other African music heavyweights.

The release date was picked specifically to honor Makeba, who was known in her lifetime as 'Mama Africa,' on what would have been her 90th birthday. On March 19, Somi will host a celebration for the release of this monumental album with a star studded performance at the historic Apollo Theater in New York.

Somi, 33, is of Rwandan and Ugandan descent and currently resides in the United States of America, where she migrated to in her teens. In 2020, She became the first African female to be nominated in any Jazz category at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

In late 2021, Global music streaming giants, Spotify announced its partnership with Somi as the latest African singer to join its EQUAL Music Program. The EQUAL Music Program is a global initiative by Spotify, created to encourage gender equality in music and support female creators under one brand.

Watch the powerful music video for the lead single, “Pata Pata”, here and check out Somi’s fresh take on “Milele”, the second single featuring Seun Kuti and Thandiswa Mazwai, here.

Also, check out “House of the Rising Sun”, the latest single here.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GRAMMY-Nominated Jazz vocalist Somi releases new album 'Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba'

GRAMMY-Nominated Jazz vocalist Somi releases new album 'Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba'

'Our property, Our wife' - Mercy Aigbe hailed as she visits husband, Kazim Adeoti's community

'Our property, Our wife' - Mercy Aigbe hailed as she visits husband, Kazim Adeoti's community

Khalid reminiscences on his past in new single ‘Last Call’

Khalid reminiscences on his past in new single ‘Last Call’

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrity divorcees who are yet to remarry

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrity divorcees who are yet to remarry

Teddy A and Bam Bam welcome their 2nd child

Teddy A and Bam Bam welcome their 2nd child

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

NBC’s over-censorship is killing music and artists should be concerned (Pulse contributor's opinion)

NBC’s over-censorship is killing music and artists should be concerned (Pulse contributor's opinion)

Jackie Appiah has reportedly sued Shatta Wale for calling her prostitute

Jackie Appiah has reportedly sued Shatta Wale for calling her prostitute

Comedian Maraji says she married the man who dumped her 2 years ago

Comedian Maraji says she married the man who dumped her 2 years ago

Trending

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Freeman is a famous Hollywood legend [Instagram]

SPOTTED: Fireboy grabs Madonna's waist in new photos

Fireboy and Madonna. (TBD)

Pheelz and Buju release Wizkid-endorsed new single, 'Finesse'

Pheelz + Buju = Finesse. (TBD)

The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

The Headies Logo