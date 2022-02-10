Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano (Remix)' amasses 4.7 million video creates and 9.5 billion video views on TikTok

As TikTok’s most-talked-about song, it is a beautiful fusion of Nigerian Afrobeats and lyrics with South Africa’s musical export, Amapiano – two of the most successful genres to come out of the continent.

Although released in June 2021, Ameno Amapiano Remix became popular on TikTok in December 2021 and has since accumulated over 4.7 million video creations, globally. The song has managed to climb major music charts in different parts of Africa and has become a popular global tune.

Still picking up momentum, the track is receiving massive airplay on traditional media and in entertainment destinations. The track catalysed an #AmenoAmapianoRemix challenge on TikTok, which to date, has had over 9.5 billion views.