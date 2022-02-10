RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano (Remix)' amasses 4.7 million video creates and 9.5 billion video views on TikTok

Motolani Alake

TikTok continues to play a significant role in spreading cross-cultural music content throughout Africa and the world. The latest track to receive extensive exposure and trend on the platform, is the Ameno Amapiano Remix by Ghanaian record producer, Nektunez, featuring artist Goya Menor.

As TikTok’s most-talked-about song, it is a beautiful fusion of Nigerian Afrobeats and lyrics with South Africa’s musical export, Amapiano – two of the most successful genres to come out of the continent.

Although released in June 2021, Ameno Amapiano Remix became popular on TikTok in December 2021 and has since accumulated over 4.7 million video creations, globally. The song has managed to climb major music charts in different parts of Africa and has become a popular global tune.

Still picking up momentum, the track is receiving massive airplay on traditional media and in entertainment destinations. The track catalysed an #AmenoAmapianoRemix challenge on TikTok, which to date, has had over 9.5 billion views.

The ‘Ameno’ song has united the globe with its dance-inducing rhythmic flow, and TikTok content creators have taken the song to new creative heights by reimagining the sound clip and its popular lyrics: “Ha! You want to bam ba? You wanna chill with the big boys?... “

