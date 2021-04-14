On April 14, 2021, the world's most popular search engine made legendary Nigerian artist, Oliver De Coque was honoured for his contributions to the Nigerian music industry via a Google Doodle.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures.

The doodle went live on Wednesday as an honour of late De Coque's contributions to the growth of Nigerian music and the Nigerian music industry. De Coq would have been 74 today, April 14, 2021.

Who is Oliver De Coque?

He was a Nigerian guitarist and one of Africa's most prolific recording artists. He was born Oliver Sunday Akanite April 14, 1947.

In 1977, he released his debut album Messiah Messiah and several reports have claimed that between 1977 and his death in 2008, De Coq release over 70 bodies of work. He is also regarded as a progeny of Ogene, the fast-paced, bell-based version of Highlife.

Oliver de coque married four wives and is survived by twelve children.