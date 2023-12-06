ONErpm the music distributor for Zlatan, Chike, Reminisce launches new divisions

The first, ONErpm Enterprise Solutions, is a Software as a Service (SAAS) platform that adapts ONErpm’s proprietary Content Management System (CMS) to cater to the unique needs of record labels and content owners seeking to grow more efficiently.

This comprehensive administrative system streamlines digital distribution of music and videos and other essential day-to-day operations, including managing artist marketing campaigns; assigning work tasks to departmental employees; and setting up payments; among other activities.

The platform empowers companies to efficiently scale operations with transparency and has been a transformative factor for ONErpm since the inception of its CMS in 2019. Since then, ONErpm has experienced a more than fourfold increase in revenues and staff, largely due to economies of scale achieved.

“We want to partner with like-minded companies who need the technology and tools we have developed and fine-tuned over the years to take their business to the next level” adds CEO Emmanuel Zunz. “We see a need for this service as there are many interesting labels that might struggle to grow in an increasingly competitive environment where having robust tech will give them the competitive edge to succeed.”

The second company, OFFstep.com, which is Enterprise Solutions first project, is the group’s new DIY offering, where independent artists can upload and distribute unlimited releases for as low as $12 per year while retaining 100% of their royalties.

At this price point, OFFstep offers the most affordable plan of its kind. As a result, ONErpm will only partner with artists and labels with whom it has forged relationships, and, moving forward, DIY clients will be directed to OFFstep.

Throughout its evolution, ONErpm shifted its focus toward offering bespoke solutions to artists and record labels and naturally became a full-service music label and distribution provider. With OFFstep, the company better caters to the needs of DIY customers in a way they have become accustomed to, at the most competitive price point. Upgrades to intermediate and advanced plans that unlock additional features and permissions are also available.

“Migrating ONErpm’s basic distribution service to OFFstep has been a long time coming," states Zunz. “For years we have invested in marketing personnel and built a global marketing infrastructure that can render services at scale while tackling the challenges of a constantly evolving digital market,” Zunz concludes.

With the addition of ONErpm’s publishing division introduced in 2022 and the company’s creative arm ONErpm Studios, that oversees recording and video production, ONErpm consists of five distinct entities, each with its unique focus and goals, yet that share synergies with one another.

Collectively the group provides a wider array of flexible and tailor-made services to various stakeholders in the music industry.

This includes DIY artists embarking on their careers via OFFstep, emerging and established artists on a strong growth trajectory or record labels needing value-added services from ONErpm, and enterprises in different stages of development that need greater independence and flexibility leveraging ONErpm’s technology.

Enterprise Solutions will also serve as a vehicle for strategic joint ventures with promising entities, as the technology can be combined with financial investments and marketing services.