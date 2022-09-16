RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

General Pype drops new catchy tune 'Clear Road'

Adeayo Adebiyi

General Pype is back with a new street Amapiano anthem for his lovers called 'Clear Road'.

General Pype - Clear Road
General Pype - Clear Road

Artist: General Pype

Song Title: Clear Road

Genre: Raggae

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producer: Selasi RockSteady

Song Art:

General Pype - Clear Road
General Pype - Clear Road Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 55 seconds

Features: None

Label: Obalende Records

Details/Takeaway: Upon his return to the music scene, well-known Afro-Reggae artist, General Pype, who is incredibly talented in delivering deep lyrics and groovy tunes is back with a new street Amapiano anthem for his lovers called 'CLEAR ROAD'

General Pype’s newest single, CLEAR ROAD, produced by multi-talented producer, Selasi RockSteady under the banner of his own record company, Obalende Records. This energetic new single is guaranteed to resonate with all music lovers who love to vibe.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
