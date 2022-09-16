Artist: General Pype
General Pype drops new catchy tune 'Clear Road'
General Pype is back with a new street Amapiano anthem for his lovers called 'Clear Road'.
Song Title: Clear Road
Genre: Raggae
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producer: Selasi RockSteady
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 55 seconds
Features: None
Label: Obalende Records
Details/Takeaway: Upon his return to the music scene, well-known Afro-Reggae artist, General Pype, who is incredibly talented in delivering deep lyrics and groovy tunes is back with a new street Amapiano anthem for his lovers called 'CLEAR ROAD'
General Pype’s newest single, CLEAR ROAD, produced by multi-talented producer, Selasi RockSteady under the banner of his own record company, Obalende Records. This energetic new single is guaranteed to resonate with all music lovers who love to vibe.
