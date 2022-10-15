RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Future Sounds Vol.28 featuring Ninety, Julysingsong, Aisé Maryah, and more

Onyema Courage

This week, we discovered songs from Ninety, Julysingsong, Aisé Maryah, and more.

Future Sounds Vol.28 cover
Future Sounds Vol.28 cover

Read Also

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria attempts to highlight up-and-coming musicians whose sounds should control the future.

Ninety - Smoke and Chill

After releasing his debut EP, 'Rare Gem,' in 2022, Ninety, whose exceptional talent drew thousands of fans to his world, continues to unfold never-before-heard melodies in his new single, 'Smoke and Chill.'

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer teams up with producer Egar Boi on an anti-stress anthem. The soothing vocals of Ninety are complemented by a groovy instrumental on the slow-tempo song. Ninety sings about life, his struggle to build an empire, and how he copes by 'smokin and chillin' with relatable lyrics, addictive melodies, and heart-stirring harmony.

Julysingsong - Eyin

Julysingsong, a recording artist from Nigeria's Anambra state, is quickly becoming one of the continent's favorite underground musicians.

He returns with a new highlife-infused Afropop song titled 'Eyin.'

Aisé Maryah - Wasted

Aisé Maryah, born Sandra Samson, is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter who debuted in the Nigerian music industry on 1st July, 2021 with "Fool For U" and followed up with her sophomore single "Wish" in September, 2021.

She's always had a soft spot for the Nigerian music scene. After finishing her secondary education, the 19-year-old singer began to compose songs and upload them to her Instagram feed, gaining a cult following of music fans who were obviously taken aback by the fact that she was thriving as an artiste in such a volatile environment.

Dami Oniru - Soft Life

Following a two-year hiatus, the song captures the rising star's Nigerian and American roots while seamlessly incorporating her smooth R'n'B sound. Dami is known for being open, honest, and expressive in her music, and she uses her voice to communicate words she struggles to say out loud, which adds to her relatability as an artist and as a person. Dami's vocals effortlessly jump between soft percussive elements and synth-led samples on 'Soft Life,' offering a masterclass in modern production technique while enveloping it in the organic, timeless quality Dami has made her own, garnering a rapidly growing fan base in the process.

Yimeeka - Smooth Criminal ft Pheelz

Yimeeka, a talented music diva, delivers this excellent euphony titled Smooth Criminal, as she enlists the help of Nigerian Afrobeat music sensation and producer, Pheelz, to make the song a reality. Both music entertainers performed admirably in this catalogue, capturing the minds of all pop music listeners in the year 2022.

Yimeeka is a music producer, singer, songwriter, and sound designer from Nigeria. Her music career began when she was 12 years old in high school and will continue professionally in 2020, so collaborating with Pheelz is the right medicine for a great airing. Smooth Criminal is a beautiful and soothing song to the heart.

Doski - Next Level ft Zinoleesky

Rapid growth Doski, a Nigerian afrobeats singer and songwriter, collaborates with Zinoleesky, the rave of the moment, on his latest single titled Next Level.

Lyta - Country Boy

Lyta has a new single out called 'Country Boy.'

'Country Boy' is the follow-up to his previously heard song "Loke," which featured Deline.

Reefer Tym - Ta Ta Ta

Reefer Tym, a multi-talented rapper and songwriter, has released a new song titled 'Ta Ta Ta.'

DJ Big Skipp - Mood ft Khiid

DJ BIg Skipp of the United States taps Khiid for 'Mood,' from his multi-genre album titled 'Rookie of the Year.'

DJ Voyst - B.O.A (Based on Analysis ft Victony

Victony has established himself as an artist adept at crafting melodies that captivate listeners and leave them wanting more. Victony delivers a smooth attention-grabbing Amapiano hit for DJ Voyst's 'B.O.A.'

Check out the full playlist on stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Future Sounds Vol.28 featuring Ninety, Julysingsong, Aisé Maryah, and more

Future Sounds Vol.28 featuring Ninety, Julysingsong, Aisé Maryah, and more

Captain E: Competent Enough [Pulse Interview]

Captain E: Competent Enough [Pulse Interview]

French producer & DJ, Stany taps Offset, Rema for debut single 'Only You'

French producer & DJ, Stany taps Offset, Rema for debut single 'Only You'

DJ Tárico & Yuri Da Cunha command the dance floor on new hit, ‘Abre O Canal’

DJ Tárico & Yuri Da Cunha command the dance floor on new hit, ‘Abre O Canal’

Afroselecta-BBK drops captivating project 'Driller & Vanilla (Part 2)'

Afroselecta-BBK drops captivating project 'Driller & Vanilla (Part 2)'

The 5 best ways to save your declining business!

The 5 best ways to save your declining business!

EMPIRE announces Africa compilation album, 'Where We Come From (V0L.1)'

EMPIRE announces Africa compilation album, 'Where We Come From (V0L.1)'

The Fuji Renaissance

The Fuji Renaissance

How the season 7 level-up housemates enjoyed the day at TECNO head office on Tuesday

How the season 7 level-up housemates enjoyed the day at TECNO head office on Tuesday

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nigerian nominees at the 2022 AMAs

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Tidinz

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Blaqbonez - Back In Uni Music Video

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

AG Baby, Olamide, Pheelz

'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals