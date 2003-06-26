RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Future Sounds Vol.26 featuring Majesty Lyn, TheOnlyRosa, Ceore, Ukweli and more

Onyema Courage

This week, we discovered songs from Majesty Lyn, TheOnlyRosa, Ceore, Ukweli and others.

Future Sounds cover Vol. 26
Pulse Nigeria in a market where consumers are constantly yearning for new talent but have few opportunities to see it showcased seeks to identify and spotlight up-and-coming musicians whose sounds should control the future with her Future Sounds playlist.

Majesty Lyn - Tenderly

Majesty Lyn, a talented singer and songwriter, is back with this sensational and trending single titled 'Tenderly.'

Furthermore, this track was taken from the new project, 'Things On Things' EP, which contains five tracks featuring Jackychan.

Conscious Soul Records ft Jordan Bangoji, Nanya Ijeh and Kelvin OG - Awake

Conscious Soul Records is a music label that focuses on mental health and wellness.

According to the group, "Our mental state influences a large portion of our social interactions and decisions. And something as important as mental health should not be treated so casually in Africa. As a result, we are interested in raising awareness about mental health."

The music group's latest release, "Awake," is a patriotic song for Nigeria and Nigerians that fosters hope and ignites a sense of accountability in the spirit of nation building and promoting love, peace, and unity.

TheOnlyRosa - Onlyfans ft Bien

In her new song OnlyFans, TheOnlyRosa features Bien from Sautisol. Rosalie, Bien-Aime, Bensoul, and Nviiri The Storyteller wrote the song.

Ceore - Hello

Emmanuel Orok (born June 26, 2003) is a Nigerian musician and singer better known by his stage name Ceore. With the release of his debut EP "See Ore" in late 2020, he received his first global recognition. His musical style is Afro-pop and R&B.

With the release of his second EP "Cold Sun" in early 2022, the young artist gained more attention and exposure in the Nigerian and African Music Industry at large, with him being featured on Spotify's first ever "Fresh Finds Africa" playlist alongside other groundbreaking African artists such as Maya Amolo, Mahriisah, and many more.

Legendary - No Losses

Legendary is a young Nigerian rapper who uses his music to express himself. He has a penchant for telling stories and real life experiences through his music, and on this new single, he shows off his fine and diverse talent. Legendary describes himself as a "kid off the block" (or "trenches," as he refers to himself in the song) whose life has been fraught with difficulties.

edward. - Soul Search

"Soul Search" is an expression of how I feel and crave love and affection, but find it difficult to obtain. We have recently painted the picture of love as terrifying. We pretend to be people we're not in order to fit in, but forgetting these actions makes it difficult to build trust and find true love and happiness.

edward., a self-taught cartoonist and recording artist from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, is quickly becoming a fan favorite. His listeners are eager for every unique combination of raw lyricism and celestial melodies, thanks to his diverse catalog and ever-growing support.

Edward is a master of his craft; his passion and commitment to integrity set his work apart from the competition.

Ukweli - Maybe ft Xenia Manasseh

Ukweli is a Nairobi-based DJ, Producer, and Director who is a member of EA Wave, a collective of young DJ Producers who are revolutionizing the East African arts scene.

He teams up wit Xenia Manasseh for 'Maybe.'

Shime Ahua - Transcendence

Shimewuese Bethany Ahua, better known as Shime Ahua, is an indie pop and r&b singer and songwriter. She writes music inspired by her experiences as a young lady, as seen through the eyes of a Christian believer. She began professionally making music in 2017 with her first single, You and Me.

She has since released more singles and collaborated with other artists. She has composed music for television shows. Her goal is to show you that you are not alone, that you are loved, and that you are worthy of love. You can never go too far.

In her new single Transcendence, she talks about learning to love yourself and stepping into your power.

Jumabee - Money Is Important ft Jay Teazer

Jumabee, a talented singer and songwriter, is back with this sensational and trending single titled 'Money Is Important' Ft Jay Teazer.

Mo'Believe - Wadomi

Mo Believe, a multi-talented artist and songwriter, has released another hit single titled "Wadomi."

Mo believe's Wadomi was first announced on his official social media platforms, and he never fails to deliver noteworthy hits to his fans.

Check out the full playlist on stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

