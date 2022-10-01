Future Sounds Vol.26 featuring Dozzybeat, Jimohsoundz, Layzee Ella, Tommy Tomad, and more

Pulse Nigeria in a market where consumers are constantly yearning for new talent but have few opportunities to see it showcased seeks to identify and spotlight up-and-coming musicians whose sounds should control the future with her Future Sounds playlist.

Nigerian rising star, Dozzybeat is the Future Sounds cover for the month of October. We had a chat with discussing his journey, and experiences. His interview will be published soon, meanwhile here are the songs added this week.

Songs added this week:

Dozzybeat - Long Distance ft Ugo

Dozzybeat portrays an impeccable awareness of his musical dexterity as an artist in his new single, "Long Distance," featuring Ugo, as he takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster by switching between vocalising harmonies and asserting spoken words with rap.

"Long Distance" is a song about staying in touch with a loved one virtually from afar, as the title suggests.

The artist talks to his lover in this story, which is told in a lyrical manner that brings it to life, about how compromises are required for their type of relationship to work.

Jimohsoundz - Your Love ft Susss

Since his initial popularity, Jimohsoundz has been producing funky beats for us and has collaborated with a number of the biggest afropop musicians to complement his unique production style. He is, however, back to making music and has collaborated with Susss on his latest single, 'Your Love.' He borrowed trendy amapiano kicks in March to make a monster hit titled 'Body,' which featured Loyz.

In honor of 'Your Love,' Jimohsoundz layers guitar riffs, sporadic horn scats, and mid-tempo percussion to create a seductive groove for Susss to drift over. The track's sensuality is enhanced by the singer's seductive vocals.

Layzee Ella - Hypnotized

Layzee Ella, a multi-talented artist and songwriter, has released yet another hit single titled 'Hypnotized.'

Furthermore, this impressive track was taken from 'Feel Everything EP.'

Tommy Tomad - Matina

Tommy Tomad began his musical journey at a young age by participating in church choirs, dance groups, and several local talent shows. Later, he discovered his voice and began recording music, eventually making his debut in 2018 with his 'Sweet Dreams Tape,' which was followed by a feature on 'Jayie,' which appeared on Evans Juniors' Organised Mess album. After that, she went on to support Adekunle Gold in the UK. What does the future hold for the African Loverboy?

Tommy Tomad is a rising star who can switch between Trap, RnB, Hiphop, and Pop while still remaining true to his African roots.

S High - Hypnotise ft Victony & Zinoleesky

Seyi Awonuga, professionally known as Shigh Lofe, collaborated with two vibrant Nigerian music producers, Zinoleesky and Victony, to release this stunning song titled Hypnotize. The fantastic song was revealed in 2022 for the retentive listening pleasure of their fans and the music community at large. You can find it down below.

The two featured promising and ambitious Nigerian music crooners, Victony and Zinoleesky, gave a refined performance on this tune, which one would love to hear over and over again. Its production was handled by Telz, one of Nigeria's top music producers, who bestowed the track with high-quality sound and fitness.

Funmi Arewa - Sere

Funmi Arewa, a vocal powerhouse and professional singer based in Nigeria, rose from being a background vocalist for several prominent artiste to becoming a songwriter/recording and performing artiste in the creative industry. Arewa is an Afropop/Afrosoul/Folk performing artiste, vocal trainer, voiceover artist, music consultant, owner of a music/sound company called Music Village, an advert agent, and songwriter who has worked with a variety of brands and artists.

Boymeka - Billings

Isaac Emeka Lawson, better known as Boymeka, is a rising Nigerian afro-pop singer, songwriter, and stage performer whose music is centered on hope, love, and experience.

In February 2019, the Nasarawa State University graduate of Theatre and Performing Art took his first official step into professional music by releasing his first official single, "Beautiful."

After winning "Best Pop Song" in 2019, Boymeka captured the attention of the Nigerian music industry. He has since performed at major musical events throughout the country.

Xbusta - Every Girl's Boyfriend

Xbusta, a multi-talented singer and songwriter, has released a new mind-blowing smash song titled "Every Girl's Boyfriend."

Dikans - Stand Up

Dikans, a Nigerian singer-songwriter and design and brand enthusiast, has released a new inspirational song titled 'Stand Up.'

Dikans, who is from Akawa Ibom, considers himself a natural. His talent for music was something he inherited. His musical style is a mashup of various genres, drawing inspiration from people's daily lives, cosmic compositions, and anything else that piques his interest.

'Stand Up,' inspired by his personal challenges, is a song with a central theme of hope. Dikans' music and artistry express the arrival of greater fortune.

Dikan's second release of the year is "Stand Up." In June, he released "Love Bandit," an Afrobeats album.

Yinka Bernie - Very Simple

Yinka Bernie, a multi-talented artist and songwriter, has released yet another hit single titled 'Very Simple.'