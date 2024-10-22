RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy's 'Hell & Back' Mercedes Benz challenge takes over social media

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fireboy might have created Afrobeats' most expensive trend yet with his 'Hell And Back' Mercedes Benz challenge.

Afrobeats Trailblazer Fireboy DML details his 'Everyday' Love Affair with 1st single of 2024
Afrobeats Trailblazer Fireboy DML details his 'Everyday' Love Affair with 1st single of 2024

Recommended articles

The album was preceeded by the lead singles 'Yawa' and 'Obaa Sima,' which enjoyed commercial success. Guest appearances from Nigerian music icons Lagbaja and Seun Kuti, Afrobeats stars Lojay and Spinall, and Grammy-winning American singer Jon Batiste elevate the album.

On his fourth self-titled body of work, Fireboy embarks on a journey of self-discovery, making music that holds his emotions and offers the familiarity that won him the love and admiration of listeners.

Over 14 tracks, the 28-year-old crafts singles that capture his yearning for romantic love and his struggles in this pursuit. He shares the interminable challenges fame brings while making party-starting cuts to propel his commercial push.

ADVERTISEMENT

The standout moment from ‘Adedamola’ is the track 'Hell and Back,' which has sparked a viral moment. The Mercedes Challenge where fans sing along to this song inside a Mercedes-Benz has taken over social media.

People owning Mercedes cars are now enthusiastically participating in the trend, vibing to the heartfelt lyrics and sharing the experience online further adding a fun part to the trending Afrobeats tune.

So far, the challenge has garnered thousands of videos across social media with some participants choosing to ignore the Benz requirement and using their respective vehicles.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fireboy's 'Hell & Back' Mercedes Benz challenge takes over social media

Fireboy's 'Hell & Back' Mercedes Benz challenge takes over social media

The past month has devastated our family - Diddy's son Quicy

The past month has devastated our family - Diddy's son Quicy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' joins Nigerian albums with highest RIAA certification

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' joins Nigerian albums with highest RIAA certification

Don't teach your daughters to rely on someone financially - Simi

Don't teach your daughters to rely on someone financially - Simi

Omoni Oboli’s ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ tops West African Box Office

Omoni Oboli’s ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ tops West African Box Office

Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

American comedian Druski slammed over skit portraying Nigerians as scammers

American comedian Druski slammed over skit portraying Nigerians as scammers

I like portable because he's crazy like me - Timaya

I like portable because he's crazy like me - Timaya

Femi Kuti urges Nigerians to stay and fight for the country

Femi Kuti urges Nigerians to stay and fight for the country

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy is the Nigerian artist with most Billboard Hot 100 entries

Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

19 & Dangerous is Ayra Starr's debut studio album. [Wikipedia]

Here are the 7 outstanding debut albums in Afrobeats history by female artists

Ayra Starr speaks on the global success of Afrobeats (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr to headline inaugural YouTube Live Concert in Nairobi

Afro-soul singer Ayola holds live show for sophomore album ‘The Life I Want’

Afro-soul singer Ayola holds live show for sophomore album ‘The Life I Want’