Fireboy's 'Hell & Back' Mercedes Benz challenge takes over social media

The album was preceeded by the lead singles 'Yawa' and 'Obaa Sima,' which enjoyed commercial success. Guest appearances from Nigerian music icons Lagbaja and Seun Kuti, Afrobeats stars Lojay and Spinall, and Grammy-winning American singer Jon Batiste elevate the album.

On his fourth self-titled body of work, Fireboy embarks on a journey of self-discovery, making music that holds his emotions and offers the familiarity that won him the love and admiration of listeners.

Over 14 tracks, the 28-year-old crafts singles that capture his yearning for romantic love and his struggles in this pursuit. He shares the interminable challenges fame brings while making party-starting cuts to propel his commercial push.

The standout moment from ‘Adedamola’ is the track 'Hell and Back,' which has sparked a viral moment. The Mercedes Challenge where fans sing along to this song inside a Mercedes-Benz has taken over social media.

People owning Mercedes cars are now enthusiastically participating in the trend, vibing to the heartfelt lyrics and sharing the experience online further adding a fun part to the trending Afrobeats tune.