Fireboy set to become first Nigerian artist to top the UK official singles chart

Authors:

Motolani Alake

He is set to top the charts with 'Peru (Remix),' featuring Ed Sheeran.

On January 24, 2022, the official UK charts, announced that Nigerian star, Fireboy, is set to top this week's Official UK Top 40, with 'Peru (Remix),' his globally appealing collaboration with Grammy-winning English superstar, Ed Sheeran.

The official Instagram account for the charts wrote that, "Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran are currently in the lead for this week's Number 1 single, according to the Official Chart: First Look."

Last week, Pulse reported that 'Peru (Remix),' had topped the UK Apple Music charts. This was followed by news that the record had cracked the US Rhythmic Radio Charts.

You might remember that in 2020, Pulse broke the news that Ed Sheeran was set to feature on the record. Since then, the YBNL/EMPIRE arc has waxed strong.

