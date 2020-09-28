Nigerian singer and songwriter Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML makes his debut on football simulation game FIFA 21. His single, 'Scatter' is listed as one of the official soundtracks for the latest FIFA game release. He is one of the few distinguished artists featured on the main soundtrack.

The deal negotiated by EMPIRE Publishing & YBNL makes Fireboy the first Nigeria-based artist featured in the official FIFA 21 game soundtrack which is set for launch worldwide on the 9th of October 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Already, 'Scatter' has accumulated 30+ Million streams across all streaming platforms. The song comes off his debut album, Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.

Other Nigerians who feature on the Soundtrack are Rema with 'Beamer' and 'Location' by Santan Dave, a British rapper of Nigerian descent. 'Location' also features Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.

This comes after Fireboy released his sophomore album, Apollo and having his song, 'Champion' get used by Bayern Munich. EMPIRE seems to be doing the work.

Overall, it marks a great few years for African artists and 'Afrobeats.' A few years ago, Shaku Shaku featured as a celebration on the NBA 2K19 video game.