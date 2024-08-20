ADVERTISEMENT
Fireboy announces release date for his self-titled fourth album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Fireboy is set to release his highly anticipated new album.

On August 19, 2024, Fireboy announced via his social media accounts that he would be releasing his fourth album titled 'Adedamola' on August 29.

The highly anticipated album comes 2 years after Fireboy released his third album 'Playboy' which had the hit singles 'Bandana' featuring Asake and 'Playboy'.

'Adedamola' which is Fireboy's first name suggests the singer is making a U-turn from the hedonistic exploration that shaped his last album for more personal and sentimental themes.

From the pre-save tracklist available on streaming platforms, the album will include the lead singles 'Yawa' and 'Obaa Sima' released in 2023, and also his most recent single 'Everyday'.

Anticipations are high for Fireboy's new album which fans will be hoping would showcase a more personal side of the artist who won the hearts of listeners with the heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies of his debut album 'Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps'.

Fireboy is yet to release the tracklist for his next album. However, fans will be expecting to see both Nigerian and international artists on the list similar to his last album which had guest appearances from Asake, Rema, Chris Brown, and Shenseea.

