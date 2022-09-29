RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Singing sensation Fave & talented producer Damie get plaques for their chart-topping song 'Baby Riddim'

Nigeria's leading music chart publication TurnTable Charts has awarded Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Fave and talented producer Damie plaques for having the biggest song in Nigeria.

Fave reached number on the charts on December, 20th 2021 with her hit single 'Baby Riddim'. The single reached number one after garnering impressive numbers across streaming platforms and also enjoying a fine run on Radio and TV.

The single was produced by ace producer Damie who delivered a Dancehall bounce with Afrobeats elements that combined with Fave flawless delivery for a captivating song.

For Damilola Temitope Adeyemi popularly known as Damie, producing the number one in Nigeria is a special moment and a resounding proof of his talent. After starting out his production career while in secondary school, Damie would go on to produce for talented artists that includes BNXN fka Buju, Show Dem Camp, Fave, Khaid, Fasina and more.

In 2021, he produced the smash hit 'Baby Riddim' for Fave and his productions have since accumulated over 110 million streams across all platforms.





