Singing sensation Fave & talented producer Damie get plaques for their chart-topping song 'Baby Riddim'

The single was produced by ace producer Damie who delivered a Dancehall bounce with Afrobeats elements that combined with Fave flawless delivery for a captivating song.

For Damilola Temitope Adeyemi popularly known as Damie, producing the number one in Nigeria is a special moment and a resounding proof of his talent. After starting out his production career while in secondary school, Damie would go on to produce for talented artists that includes BNXN fka Buju, Show Dem Camp, Fave, Khaid, Fasina and more.