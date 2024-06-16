ADVERTISEMENT
10 songs for your Father's Day Playlist

Adeayo Adebiyi

16th June is regarded as the day set aside for celebrating fathers around the world.

These classic songs help us to appreciate fathers for their selflessness and countless sacrifices.

Here are 10 songs for your father's Day playlist

This is a beautiful song that echoes the prayer of every father for their kids - that their kids should be greater than them.

With a lovely owambe beat, this song is a great song that will have fathers happily shuffling their feet.

The great Prince Nico Mbarga is the man behind the timeless song 'Sweet Mother' and to balance the scale, he made 'Good Father.'

'Good Father' recollects the lessons passed down from father to son and how it shapes him into becoming a better man. With a lovely highlife melody, this song rolls back the years and celebrates the generation of fathers.

Singer and producer Johnny Drille gave a soothing tribute to fathers with 'Papa.' soulful and harmonious, this song offers an operatic acknowledgment of the valuable lessons a father hands down to his son. It also captures the barrier-defiling courage a son learns from his father's determination to give his family the best.

This is a timeless song that has become a global soundtrack for the Father/Daughter dance at weddings. This song captures the memories a child shares with his father and the longing to relive those memories.

As the world celebrates Father's day, it's a good time to play this record and relive the wonderful memories we have of our fathers.

Songstress Simi delivered an emotional tribute to her father with 'Charlie.' The song captures the consuming emotions of missing a father that is no longer with her.

As we celebrate Father's Day, this song is for the wonderful fathers that are no longer with us and the legacy they left behind.

Beyonce's 'Daddy' is a beautiful R&B song that appreciates the status of fathers as providers, protectors, and their daughters' first love. This song is a display of boundless gratitude from a daughter to her father for guiding, protecting, and providing for her.

Fathers will do anything to keep their families safe and this subject has been the theme of countless movies. 'Just The Two of Us' captures this universal love fathers have for their families. And as we celebrate Father's Day, it's a nice song to appreciate fathers for their invaluable sacrifices.

This is a fine Country record that articulates the lessons that fathers handed down to their daughters from being little girls to becoming women.

This song that captures the many roles fathers play in the lives of their children and it reminds us that fathers are superheroes.

South African rapper Casper Nyovest delivered a tribute to his father with 'Superman'. The lovely song narrates the immense role his father played in making him the man he is today.

Fathers are supermen and this song reminds us of the need to always cherish and celebrate them.

The great Country artist George Strait articulated the timelessness and unconditional love fathers have for their children. Fathers' love for their children is without end and this is why the world has set aside the 19th of June of every year to celebrate fathers.

