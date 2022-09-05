- “BEGGIE BEGGIE” – AYRA STARR FEAT. CKAY
- “BLING” – BLAQBONEZ FEAT. AMAARAE & BNXN
- “EARLY MOMO” – VECTOR FEAT. GOODGIRL LA
- “ESSENCE” – WIZKID FEAT. TEMS
- “FEELING” – LADIPOE FEAT. BNXN
- “RUNNING (TO YOU)” – CHIKE FEAT. SIMI
'Essence' wins Collaboration of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards
Wizkid's feat Tems Essence' wins second award at the 2022 Headies with Collaboration of the Year
