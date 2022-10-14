Artist: Empire
Empire drops 'Cough (Odo)' featuring Kizz Daniel off upcoming compilation project 'Where We Come From'
Leading music distribution and label services company Empire has released a new song 'Cough' as the first single off their upcoming compilation album 'Where We Come From'.
Read Also
Song Title: Cough (Odo)
Genre: AfroPop
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 56 seconds
Features: 1 - Kizz Daniel
Label: EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: For the lead single off their upcoming compilation album, Empire taps Nigerian hit maker Kizz Daniel who delivers a template music that combines his trademark flow with his simplistic yet captivating melody to create a nice AfroPop rhythm.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng