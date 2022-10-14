RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Empire drops 'Cough (Odo)' featuring Kizz Daniel off upcoming compilation project 'Where We Come From'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Leading music distribution and label services company Empire has released a new song 'Cough' as the first single off their upcoming compilation album 'Where We Come From'.

Empire, Kizz Daniel - 'Cough (Odo)'
Empire, Kizz Daniel - 'Cough (Odo)'

Artist: Empire

Read Also

Song Title: Cough (Odo)

Genre: AfroPop

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Empire, Kizz Daniel - 'Cough (Odo)'
Empire, Kizz Daniel - 'Cough (Odo)' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 56 seconds

Features: 1 - Kizz Daniel

Label: EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: For the lead single off their upcoming compilation album, Empire taps Nigerian hit maker Kizz Daniel who delivers a template music that combines his trademark flow with his simplistic yet captivating melody to create a nice AfroPop rhythm.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1da Banton returns with new single 'Ego'

1da Banton returns with new single 'Ego'

ArkxD drops new defining project 'Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'

ArkxD drops new defining project 'Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'

Wadude taps Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, T Classic, Balloranking, Tia, Tboless RG, and many more for Slaughter House Concert

Wadude taps Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, T Classic, Balloranking, Tia, Tboless RG, and many more for Slaughter House Concert

Rising Afrobeats act Raphael drops new single 'Bounce' featuring Dabz

Rising Afrobeats act Raphael drops new single 'Bounce' featuring Dabz

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Kizz Daniel, 1da Banton, Rema, Ninety and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Kizz Daniel, 1da Banton, Rema, Ninety and others

DJ Voyst taps Victony for new Amapiano hit 'B.O.A (Base On Analysis)'

DJ Voyst taps Victony for new Amapiano hit 'B.O.A (Base On Analysis)'

Small Doctor & Mr. Eazi join forces for new single 'See Me'

Small Doctor & Mr. Eazi join forces for new single 'See Me'

T.I Blaze returns with new single 'Lock Up'

T.I Blaze returns with new single 'Lock Up'

Camidoh and Magixx combine for new single 'Slow'

Camidoh and Magixx combine for new single 'Slow'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tidinz

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Steve Osagie

Condolences pour in as Nigerian Entertainment industry mourns Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie

Blaqbonez - Back In Uni Music Video

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

AG Baby, Olamide, Pheelz

'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals