South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

For many in the South-South music scene, Dr. Barz is an artist whose music continues to shape the rap scene and inspire a new crop of rappers.

In his new single 'Dosa', the critically acclaimed rapper unfolds stories about the present state of his music career and journey as a professional artiste. He walks listeners into a fresh sonic realm where he explores personal and artistic subjects.

The single was produced by the talented Mazi Spice lights up listeners' mood and offer them a feel-good experience while still providing an honest perspective into the challenging journey to success.

Dr. Barz prides himself as a flagbearer of the South-South music scene and his new single continues to showcase his cultural heritage and add sonic diversity to the Nigerian music scene.