ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Dosa' excellently explores the journey of Dr. Barz.

South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'
South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

Recommended articles

For many in the South-South music scene, Dr. Barz is an artist whose music continues to shape the rap scene and inspire a new crop of rappers.

In his new single 'Dosa', the critically acclaimed rapper unfolds stories about the present state of his music career and journey as a professional artiste. He walks listeners into a fresh sonic realm where he explores personal and artistic subjects.

The single was produced by the talented Mazi Spice lights up listeners' mood and offer them a feel-good experience while still providing an honest perspective into the challenging journey to success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Barz prides himself as a flagbearer of the South-South music scene and his new single continues to showcase his cultural heritage and add sonic diversity to the Nigerian music scene.

The rapper's relatable lyrics and culturally rich flows have earned him a cult following which he continues to cultivate with a string of impressive releases.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

Spotify documents the resurgence of African gospel music

Spotify documents the resurgence of African gospel music

Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida

Seyi Vibez’s shows artistic evolution on 'NAHAMciaga' EP [Review]

Seyi Vibez’s shows artistic evolution on 'NAHAMciaga' EP [Review]

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

Nigerian rapper Oladips clears the air on 'fake death' saga, apologises

Nigerian rapper Oladips clears the air on 'fake death' saga, apologises

Here's why actor Bolanle Ninalowo left his life as a banker

Here's why actor Bolanle Ninalowo left his life as a banker

Ayra Starr is the next Rihanna - David Guetta

Ayra Starr is the next Rihanna - David Guetta

Here are 3 Nollywood movie/series recommendations for this weekend

Here are 3 Nollywood movie/series recommendations for this weekend

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music industry since 2000

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Singer RiNE

Fast-rising music talent RiNE releases exciting new singles

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative and high-energy vibes

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative