South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'
'Dosa' excellently explores the journey of Dr. Barz.
For many in the South-South music scene, Dr. Barz is an artist whose music continues to shape the rap scene and inspire a new crop of rappers.
In his new single 'Dosa', the critically acclaimed rapper unfolds stories about the present state of his music career and journey as a professional artiste. He walks listeners into a fresh sonic realm where he explores personal and artistic subjects.
The single was produced by the talented Mazi Spice lights up listeners' mood and offer them a feel-good experience while still providing an honest perspective into the challenging journey to success.
Dr. Barz prides himself as a flagbearer of the South-South music scene and his new single continues to showcase his cultural heritage and add sonic diversity to the Nigerian music scene.
The rapper's relatable lyrics and culturally rich flows have earned him a cult following which he continues to cultivate with a string of impressive releases.
