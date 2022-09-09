RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dozzybeat shows musical dexterity in new single, 'Long Distance'

Canada-based Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer Dozzybeat in his new single, Long Distance featuring ''Ugo'' portrays an impeccable awareness of his own musical dexterity as an artist as he takes listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions by switching between vocalizing harmonies and asserting spoken words with rap.

Long Distance, as the title suggests, is a song about keeping in touch with a loved

one, virtually, from unattainable distances. In this story vividly portrayed through

the confines of its lyrical context, the artist engages his lover in a conversation

about how compromises are needed for their specific type of relationship to

work. The singer ultimately concludes that he is ready to do anything for this

companionship to work.

LISTEN:

Long distance is a fine blend of rap and harmonious afrobeats, sounds blended

together with interesting lyrics and a voice that understands each part of its

delivery (Watch: https://youtu.be/ukcJYSqeyhE). It is a song for those who linger in the state of longing for a loved one who’s miles apart.

Stream, Buy & Download ''Long Distance'' Here; https://found.ee/Long-Distance

