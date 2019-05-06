On the last episode of Loose Talk Podcast titled, ‘The Blueprint’ featuring Nigerian music legend, Don Jazzy. Incidentally, the interview came on the same day Tiwa Savage exited Mavin Records was announced and a few days after Simi’s exit from X3M music.

While the spotlight was shined on the issue, Don Jazzy says he’s still business partners with Tiwa Savage.

He says, “It’s obvious to everybody, it was an epic journey. I don’t necessarily even feel like now because you’ve signed to Universal, to everybody it just looks like she’s gone to the land beyond beyond. I don’t understand, we’re still business partners, there’s still catalogues that we share, that she’s still going to be receiving royalties from for the rest of her life or whatever.

“The business was dope, and she’s actually one of my favourite business partners of all time. I mean, myself and D’Banj worked together for eight years and one year, Tiwa would have been eight years too as well. It was beautiful, she was understanding from the get-go till now.

"There’s nothing she doesn’t understand, we try as much as possible to understand each other. Sometimes, even when should disagree with each other on some things, she’s just matured, you know.

“She’s loving, and knew what she wanted from day one.”

On the topic of the new kid on the block, Rema, Don Jazzy says he was discovered via Instagram. He says, “D’Prince dropped a song, ‘Gucci Gang,’ featuring myself and David and the young man did a freestyle to it and tagged us. That’s how everybody finds every artist; tag somebody, if the person is feeling you, you blow up.”

You can catch the chats on these time quotes; 11:38 - 12:45 and 25:55 - 26:38.

On the podcast, he spoke about the Mo’ Hits Reunion concert and other interesting issues. You can listen to the episode HERE.