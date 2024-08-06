DJ OBI headlines Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ Mix'

Recommended articles
Born and raised in Lagos, DJ OBI had his heart set on working in the entertainment industry from a young age, influenced heavily by his father who worked in TV and radio.
After attending one of DJ Jimmy Jatt’s events where he was mesmerised by the way Nigeria's pioneering DJ controlled the music and the crowd, DJ OBI knew that he needed to learn how to do exactly that.
DJ OBI gained mainstream attention after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest DJ set in 2016, spinning for an incredible 10 days straight.
The global lockdown in 2020 saw him create Obi’s House, a virtual live session that then became a physical event now known as the popular Obi's House.
Speaking on headlining the Africa Now DJ Mix, DJ OBI said
“It’s a great time to see the impact African music is making on different stages worldwide. This mix is a representation of the wealth of talent that Africa has and we are constantly showcasing to the world.”
DJ OBI's Africa Now DJ Mix Tracklist.
- Kizz Daniel - Showa
- Ayra Starr ft Seyi Vibes - Bad Vibes
- Wizkid ft Zlatan - IDK
- Muyeez ft Seyi Vibes - Instagram
- Ayo Maff ft Fireboy - Dealer
- Burna Boy - City Boys
- Tyla ft Skillibeng - Jump
- Darko ft Dess Dior - Favorite
- GirlRuger, Buju - Bae Bae
- Fireboy DML - Everyday
- Bien - Ma Cherie
- Ayra Starr fr Asake - Goodbye
- Olamide, Wande Coal - Kpe Paso
- Seyi Vibes - Different Pattern
- Victony ft Shallipopi - Ludo
- Zlatan, Asake - Bust Down
- Uncle Waffles ft Royal Musiq, OHP Sage, Pcee, Djy Biza - Wadibusa
- SjavasDaDeejay ft TitoM, Vyno Keys, CowBoii, Mellow & Sleazy, Nobantu Vilakazi - Bayazi
- Txc, Davido, Tony Duardo, LeeMcKrazy, Djy Biza - Yebo
- DJ Obi ft Ayanfe & Bien - Take Me Away Acapella
- DJ Obi ft Ayanfe & Bien - Take Me Away
- DJ Karri ft Deep Saints, Mfana Kah Gogo, Spux - Saba Julukisa
- TitoM, Yuppe, S.N.E ft Burna Boy - Tshwala Bam Remix
- Mellow & Sleazy, DJ Hunrose - Anna Benette Remix
- ODUMODUBLVCK ft Bloody Civilian, Wale - Blood on the Dance Floor
- Diamond Platnumz ft Khalil Harrison, Chley - Komasava (Comment Ca Va)
- Kabza De Small ft Mthunzi, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush - Imithandazo
- Shakes & Les, LeeMcKrazy - Funk 99
- Omah Lay - Holy Ghost
- Joeboy ft Qing Madi - Adenuga
- Asake fr Central Cee - Wave
- Rema, Shallipopi - Benin Boys
- Adekunle Gold - Rodo
- Muiz, DJ Tohbad - Saati Ramoni (Alternate Cut)
- Olamide - Metaverse
- Young John ft Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibes - Big Things