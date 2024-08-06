ADVERTISEMENT
Adeayo Adebiyi

The latest disc jockey to headline Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ Mix' is Afrobeats DJ and entrepreneur DJ OBI.

DJ OBI headlines Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ Mix'

Born and raised in Lagos, DJ OBI had his heart set on working in the entertainment industry from a young age, influenced heavily by his father who worked in TV and radio.

After attending one of DJ Jimmy Jatt’s events where he was mesmerised by the way Nigeria's pioneering DJ controlled the music and the crowd, DJ OBI knew that he needed to learn how to do exactly that.

DJ OBI gained mainstream attention after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest DJ set in 2016, spinning for an incredible 10 days straight.

The global lockdown in 2020 saw him create Obi’s House, a virtual live session that then became a physical event now known as the popular Obi's House.

Speaking on headlining the Africa Now DJ Mix, DJ OBI said

“It’s a great time to see the impact African music is making on different stages worldwide. This mix is a representation of the wealth of talent that Africa has and we are constantly showcasing to the world.”

DJ OBI's Africa Now DJ Mix Tracklist.

  1. Kizz Daniel - Showa
  2. Ayra Starr ft Seyi Vibes - Bad Vibes
  3. Wizkid ft Zlatan - IDK
  4. Muyeez ft Seyi Vibes - Instagram
  5. Ayo Maff ft Fireboy - Dealer
  6. Burna Boy - City Boys
  7. Tyla ft Skillibeng - Jump
  8. Darko ft Dess Dior - Favorite
  9. GirlRuger, Buju - Bae Bae
  10. Fireboy DML - Everyday
  11. Bien - Ma Cherie
  12. Ayra Starr fr Asake - Goodbye
  13. Olamide, Wande Coal - Kpe Paso 
  14. Seyi Vibes - Different Pattern
  15. Victony ft Shallipopi - Ludo
  16. Zlatan, Asake - Bust Down
  17. Uncle Waffles ft Royal Musiq, OHP Sage, Pcee, Djy Biza - Wadibusa
  18. SjavasDaDeejay ft TitoM, Vyno Keys, CowBoii, Mellow & Sleazy, Nobantu Vilakazi - Bayazi
  19. Txc, Davido, Tony Duardo, LeeMcKrazy, Djy Biza - Yebo
  20. DJ Obi ft Ayanfe & Bien - Take Me Away Acapella
  21. DJ Obi ft Ayanfe & Bien - Take Me Away
  22. DJ Karri ft Deep Saints, Mfana Kah Gogo, Spux - Saba Julukisa
  23. TitoM, Yuppe, S.N.E ft Burna Boy - Tshwala Bam Remix
  24. Mellow & Sleazy, DJ Hunrose - Anna Benette Remix
  25. ODUMODUBLVCK ft Bloody Civilian, Wale - Blood on the Dance Floor
  26. Diamond Platnumz ft Khalil Harrison, Chley - Komasava (Comment Ca Va)
  27. Kabza De Small ft Mthunzi, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush - Imithandazo
  28. Shakes & Les, LeeMcKrazy - Funk 99
  29. Omah Lay - Holy Ghost
  30. Joeboy ft Qing Madi - Adenuga
  31. Asake fr Central Cee - Wave
  32. Rema, Shallipopi - Benin Boys
  33. Adekunle Gold - Rodo
  34. Muiz, DJ Tohbad - Saati Ramoni (Alternate Cut)
  35. Olamide - Metaverse
  36. Young John ft Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibes - Big Things
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

