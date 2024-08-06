DJ OBI headlines Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ Mix'

Born and raised in Lagos, DJ OBI had his heart set on working in the entertainment industry from a young age, influenced heavily by his father who worked in TV and radio.

After attending one of DJ Jimmy Jatt’s events where he was mesmerised by the way Nigeria's pioneering DJ controlled the music and the crowd, DJ OBI knew that he needed to learn how to do exactly that.

DJ OBI gained mainstream attention after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest DJ set in 2016, spinning for an incredible 10 days straight.

The global lockdown in 2020 saw him create Obi’s House, a virtual live session that then became a physical event now known as the popular Obi's House.

Speaking on headlining the Africa Now DJ Mix, DJ OBI said

“It’s a great time to see the impact African music is making on different stages worldwide. This mix is a representation of the wealth of talent that Africa has and we are constantly showcasing to the world.”

DJ OBI's Africa Now DJ Mix Tracklist.

