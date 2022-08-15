RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

D'banj will appear on my gospel debut album – Testimony Jaga

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Testimony Jaga, a Nigerian gospel singer, has named Afrobeats singer D Banj as one of the few names on his soon-to-be-released debut album.

D'banj will appear on my gospel debut album – Testimony Jaga
D'banj will appear on my gospel debut album – Testimony Jaga

Recommended articles

The born Muslim-turned-Christian singer spoke with Pulse Nigeria. He discussed his journey from a Muslim upbringing to gospel in his interview. Saliu Aliyu Olaiwola, better known as Testimony Jaga, a Nigerian unconventional gospel singer, also discussed his journey as a gospel artist, challenges, and a few names on his upcoming debut album.

According to the singer, all he wants to do is release the album and go on a world tour.

In his words, ""The album is already ready. I'm just waiting for the right deal and time to do that."

Talking about the collaborations on the album, he had a few names to mention. "So far, I have a song with D Banj, King Sunny Ade, Eben, Sinach, Tim Godfrey, Ada Ehi, Moses Bliss, Frank Edwards, Sammie Okposo and a few more names on the album already."

On a collaboration that has not yet happened, he said, "I love Travis Greene, he has the same energy like I do. I am also looking to work with Mercy Chinwo."

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mr Macaroni raises alarm over threat on his life for not supporting a particular presidential candidate

Mr Macaroni raises alarm over threat on his life for not supporting a particular presidential candidate

D'banj will appear on my gospel debut album – Testimony Jaga

D'banj will appear on my gospel debut album – Testimony Jaga

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Netflix debuts official trailer for the Kunle Afolayan directed epic ‘Anikulapo’

Netflix debuts official trailer for the Kunle Afolayan directed epic ‘Anikulapo’

Mart Millz tells a story with his new song ‘Yawa’

Mart Millz tells a story with his new song ‘Yawa’

Court rejects joint Application for the accelerated hearing of Tempoe's copyright infringement suit against Asa [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Court rejects joint Application for the accelerated hearing of Tempoe's copyright infringement suit against Asa [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Olufolake Soyannwo set to make her debut with single 'Happy Birthday to Me'

Olufolake Soyannwo set to make her debut with single 'Happy Birthday to Me'

After selling out venues in 22 Cities and 13 Countries, Tiwa Savage ends historic tour with sold out show in London

After selling out venues in 22 Cities and 13 Countries, Tiwa Savage ends historic tour with sold out show in London

Annie Idibia reacts to reports of husband impregnating a banker

Annie Idibia reacts to reports of husband impregnating a banker

Trending

Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania over failure to perform

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel clears air on Tanzanian Afroclassic Tour 2022 debacle

New Music Friday (Cover: Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others