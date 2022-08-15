D'banj will appear on my gospel debut album – Testimony Jaga

The born Muslim-turned-Christian singer spoke with Pulse Nigeria. He discussed his journey from a Muslim upbringing to gospel in his interview. Saliu Aliyu Olaiwola, better known as Testimony Jaga, a Nigerian unconventional gospel singer, also discussed his journey as a gospel artist, challenges, and a few names on his upcoming debut album.

According to the singer, all he wants to do is release the album and go on a world tour.

In his words, ""The album is already ready. I'm just waiting for the right deal and time to do that."

Talking about the collaborations on the album, he had a few names to mention. "So far, I have a song with D Banj, King Sunny Ade, Eben, Sinach, Tim Godfrey, Ada Ehi, Moses Bliss, Frank Edwards, Sammie Okposo and a few more names on the album already."