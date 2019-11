Artist: D'Banj

Song Title: Everything Is Ok

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 29, 2019

Label: DB Records

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, D'Banj posted a video on his social media. In it, he pushed a stroller which housed his newborn. After a dark few months of loss and turbulence, this song now underlines his new state of mind.

You can watch the video below;