The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Songs from Davido's new album 'Timeless' has debuted on the UK Official Singles Chart.

Davido
Davido

Recommended articles

In the latest issue of the UK's Official Singles Chart dates April 7 - 13 (2023), Libianca's 'People' continues to lead the African entry as she retains her peak position of NO. 4.

Rema's 'Calm Down' moves up one spot to NO. 5 while entering its 32nd week on the chart.

Ayra Starr extends her record as the first and only Nigerian female artist with a solo entry on the chart to 11 weeks as her hit single 'Rush' reaches a new peak of NO. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's single 'Unavailable' debuts at NO. 60 as it enjoys a first week of commercial digital success.

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts at NO. 1 while 'No Competition' feat Asake off his recently released 'Timeless' album debuts at NO. 2.

Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky remains at NO.3 Victony's 'Soweto' feat Rema & Don Toliver stays at NO. 4 while Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn drops to NO. 5.

Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy?' drops to NO. 6, Rema's 'Holiday' drops to NO. 7, BNXN 'Gwagwalada' feat Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel drops to NO. 8, Ayra Starr's 'Sability', and Asake's 'Dull' drops to NO. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

For re-entries this week, Burna Boy's 'Common Person' re-enters at NO. 16, Ruger's 'Red Flag' re-enters at NO. 19, and Fireboy's 'Ashawo' at NO. 20.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Michael Omonua's 'Galatians' becomes first Nigerian film selected at La Fabrique Cinema

Michael Omonua's 'Galatians' becomes first Nigerian film selected at La Fabrique Cinema

These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

Davido doesn't blame celebrities who stayed neutral during elections

Davido doesn't blame celebrities who stayed neutral during elections

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

SIDHU MOOSE WALA ' MERA NA' FEAT BURNA BOY & STEEL BANGLE

Burna Boy sets YouTube record with guest appearance on Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous single 'Mera Na'

Davido

Davido to speak at Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana

Portable

'I'm not a prisoner' Portable boasts as he previews new single

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize