Davido's 'Champion Sound' is the most streamed Amapiano song on Spotify Nigeria

Amapiano's international success is reflected in Nigeria, whose listenership increased by 181% between 2023 and 2024. This critical influence has led Spotify to launch the website, A Decade of Amapiano, to celebrate the past decade of Amapiano.

The website has content that will capture Amapiano's different key influences, as well as, pivotal playlists and podcasts for anyone wishing to learn more about the genre’s origins, sounds, and future.

Amapiano has found a ready audience in Nigeria who eagerly embraced the South African genre and delivered era-defining hits by deploying its famous log drums and shakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data provided by Spotify, Davido's 'Champion Sound' featuring South African hitmaker Focalistic is the most streamed Amapiano song in the last 10 years.

Pulse Nigeria

Most streamed Amapiano songs in Nigeria in the last 10 years.

Davido, Focalistic - Champion Sound TitoM, Yuppe, S.N.E, EeQue - Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E, EeQue) Tyler ICU, Tumelo_za, DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA, Tyron Dee - Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA, Tumelo_za & Tyron Dee) TitoM, Yuppe, Burna Boy, S.N.E - Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E) - Remix Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo, Justin99, Pcee, Chley, EeQue, Chley Yahyuppiyah (feat. Pcee, EeQue & Chley) Daliwonga, Mellow & Sleazy, M.J - Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J) Kamo Mphela, Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison, Baby S.O.N - Dalie (feat. Baby S.O.N) Focalistic, Davido, Virgo Deep - Ke Star (feat. Virgo Deep) Remix Boohle, Deep London - Hamba Wena Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku - Abalele

On the most streamed Amapiano artists in Nigeria in the last 10 years, the list is dominated by South African artists with Focalistic at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Top Amapiano Artists streamed in Nigeria in the last 10 years

Focalistic

DJ Maphorisa

Tyler ICU

Titom

Yuppe

Kabza De Small

Mellow & Sleazy

Tumelo_za

Uncle Waffles

Justin99

On the list of the countries that have streamed Amapiano music the most in the last 10 years, Nigeria ranks at NO. 4.

Top Countries streaming Amapiano in the last 10 years

ADVERTISEMENT