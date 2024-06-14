ADVERTISEMENT
Davido's 'Champion Sound' is the most streamed Amapiano song on Spotify Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

According to Spotify, Davido's 'Champion Sound' is the most streamed Amapiano song in Nigeria over the past 10 years.

Amapiano's international success is reflected in Nigeria, whose listenership increased by 181% between 2023 and 2024. This critical influence has led Spotify to launch the website, A Decade of Amapiano, to celebrate the past decade of Amapiano.

The website has content that will capture Amapiano's different key influences, as well as, pivotal playlists and podcasts for anyone wishing to learn more about the genre’s origins, sounds, and future.

Amapiano has found a ready audience in Nigeria who eagerly embraced the South African genre and delivered era-defining hits by deploying its famous log drums and shakers.

According to data provided by Spotify, Davido's 'Champion Sound' featuring South African hitmaker Focalistic is the most streamed Amapiano song in the last 10 years.

Davdo and Focalistic
Davdo and Focalistic Pulse Nigeria
  1. Davido, Focalistic - Champion Sound
  2. TitoM, Yuppe, S.N.E, EeQue - Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E, EeQue)
  3. Tyler ICU, Tumelo_za, DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA, Tyron Dee - Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA, Tumelo_za & Tyron Dee)
  4. TitoM, Yuppe, Burna Boy, S.N.E - Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E) - Remix
  5. Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo, Justin99, Pcee, Chley, EeQue, Chley Yahyuppiyah (feat. Pcee, EeQue & Chley)
  6. Daliwonga, Mellow & Sleazy, M.J - Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J)
  7. Kamo Mphela, Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison, Baby S.O.N - Dalie (feat. Baby S.O.N)
  8. Focalistic, Davido, Virgo Deep - Ke Star (feat. Virgo Deep) Remix
  9. Boohle, Deep London - Hamba Wena
  10. Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku - Abalele

On the most streamed Amapiano artists in Nigeria in the last 10 years, the list is dominated by South African artists with Focalistic at the top.

Focalistic: Pitori to the world. (Instagram/Focalistic)
Focalistic: Pitori to the world. (Instagram/Focalistic) Pulse Nigeria
  • Focalistic
  • DJ Maphorisa
  • Tyler ICU
  • Titom
  • Yuppe
  • Kabza De Small
  • Mellow & Sleazy 
  • Tumelo_za
  • Uncle Waffles
  • Justin99

On the list of the countries that have streamed Amapiano music the most in the last 10 years, Nigeria ranks at NO. 4.

  • South Africa 
  • United States Of America
  • United Kingdom
  • Nigeria 
  • Germany 
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

