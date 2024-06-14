Davido's 'Champion Sound' is the most streamed Amapiano song on Spotify Nigeria

Recommended articles
Amapiano's international success is reflected in Nigeria, whose listenership increased by 181% between 2023 and 2024. This critical influence has led Spotify to launch the website, A Decade of Amapiano, to celebrate the past decade of Amapiano.
The website has content that will capture Amapiano's different key influences, as well as, pivotal playlists and podcasts for anyone wishing to learn more about the genre’s origins, sounds, and future.
Amapiano has found a ready audience in Nigeria who eagerly embraced the South African genre and delivered era-defining hits by deploying its famous log drums and shakers.
According to data provided by Spotify, Davido's 'Champion Sound' featuring South African hitmaker Focalistic is the most streamed Amapiano song in the last 10 years.
Most streamed Amapiano songs in Nigeria in the last 10 years.
- Davido, Focalistic - Champion Sound
- TitoM, Yuppe, S.N.E, EeQue - Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E, EeQue)
- Tyler ICU, Tumelo_za, DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA, Tyron Dee - Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA, Tumelo_za & Tyron Dee)
- TitoM, Yuppe, Burna Boy, S.N.E - Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E) - Remix
- Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo, Justin99, Pcee, Chley, EeQue, Chley Yahyuppiyah (feat. Pcee, EeQue & Chley)
- Daliwonga, Mellow & Sleazy, M.J - Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J)
- Kamo Mphela, Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison, Baby S.O.N - Dalie (feat. Baby S.O.N)
- Focalistic, Davido, Virgo Deep - Ke Star (feat. Virgo Deep) Remix
- Boohle, Deep London - Hamba Wena
- Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku - Abalele
On the most streamed Amapiano artists in Nigeria in the last 10 years, the list is dominated by South African artists with Focalistic at the top.
Top Amapiano Artists streamed in Nigeria in the last 10 years
- Focalistic
- DJ Maphorisa
- Tyler ICU
- Titom
- Yuppe
- Kabza De Small
- Mellow & Sleazy
- Tumelo_za
- Uncle Waffles
- Justin99
On the list of the countries that have streamed Amapiano music the most in the last 10 years, Nigeria ranks at NO. 4.
Top Countries streaming Amapiano in the last 10 years
- South Africa
- United States Of America
- United Kingdom
- Nigeria
- Germany