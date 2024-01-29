Davido shuts down O2 Arena for the third time

On January 28, 2024, Davido filled up the O2 Arena as he thrilled fans with a collection of his hit singles while also being joined on the stage by different artists.

The multi-awarding-winning artist has been on the road since releasing his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'Timeless'.

Davido's latest O2 show is the third time he has sold out the 20,000-capacity Arena after becoming the first Nigerian solo artist to sell out the Arena in 2019 before returning for another sold-out show in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 'Timeless Concert' at the O2, Davido performed hit songs from his catalogue to the delight of fans who sang along.

The concert also had guest appearances as Davido was joined on stage by DMW signee Logos Olori to perform 'Picasso' off his 'Timeless' album.

He also brought out Mayorkun with whom he performed their hit single 'The Best'. It was a euphoric moment when he brought out Kizz Daniel for a performance of their recent collaboration 'Twe Twe'.