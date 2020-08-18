On August 18, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage announced that her album, 'Celia' will be released on August 28, 2020. The 12-track album will feature Davido, Naira Marley, Sam Smith, Stefflon, Hamzaa and Dice Ailes.

The announcement came via her social media platforms. It was supported by, 'Koroba' and 'Dangerous Love.' Purported singles like, '49-99,' 'Shotan,' 'Owo Mi Da' and 'Attention' didn't make the album.

When she hosted a listening party for her single, '49-99' in 2019, she told Pulse that she would release her album in the first quarter or second quarter of 2020. While the album has not been released yet, it looks on track for her projection.