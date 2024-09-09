Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

In another milestone, Davido and Lojay are the African artists to make the 2024 Billboard Honour Roll which celebrates chart-topping records across R&B and Hip Hop charts between August 1, 2023 - and July 31, 2024.

Davido and Lojay made the list courtesy of his contributions to Chris Brown's 'Sensational' which reached NO. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

Davido and Chris Brown have formed a formidable duo with the artists collaborating on several records with the latest being 'Hmm' off Chris Brown's 11th album '11:11'.

Chris Brown has also become one of the most influential foreign artists in Afrobeats, having collaborated with Nigerian stars in several notable projects. The American R&B star was tapped by Lojay for the remix of his hit single 'Monalisa' which further rocketed the song to commercial success.