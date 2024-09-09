Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Recommended articles
In another milestone, Davido and Lojay are the African artists to make the 2024 Billboard Honour Roll which celebrates chart-topping records across R&B and Hip Hop charts between August 1, 2023 - and July 31, 2024.
Davido and Lojay made the list courtesy of his contributions to Chris Brown's 'Sensational' which reached NO. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay Chart.
Davido and Chris Brown have formed a formidable duo with the artists collaborating on several records with the latest being 'Hmm' off Chris Brown's 11th album '11:11'.
Chris Brown has also become one of the most influential foreign artists in Afrobeats, having collaborated with Nigerian stars in several notable projects. The American R&B star was tapped by Lojay for the remix of his hit single 'Monalisa' which further rocketed the song to commercial success.
Both Davido and Lojay have teased the possibility of dropping new albums in 2024 with the latter set to release his highly anticipated debut album. Fans will be eager to see another Davido and Chris Brown collaboration on his new album which he describes as his best yet.