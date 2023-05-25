Dancehall maestro Timaya returns with new single 'My Moto'

With 'My Moto', TIMAYA has given us another dancehall classic. He releases the Yung Willis produced Afro-caribbean track with a catchy video shot by Jyde Ajala and fittingly set in the desert plains of California where TIMAYA visually dramatizes how he assertively & melodiously convinces a beautiful woman to “Get In” & Accompany him on an ecstatic ride in his “Ritzy Moto” with the possibility of being rewarded with just about anything she dreams of.