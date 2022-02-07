RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ckay performs 'Emiliana' and 'Jeje Dey Whine' on Apple Music's Home Session

Discover this exclusive Apple Music Home Session EP today that showcases CKay’s skill in crafting unique, futuristic Afropop.

Apple Music’s Home Session features reimagined signature songs and thoughtful covers recorded by artists at home. Today, Nigerian Afropop maverick, CKay (real name Chukwuka Ekweani) releases his own stripped down Home Session.

“My Apple Music Home Sessions is available in Spatial Audio; really nice 3D sound, crisp and clear. All of these songs sonically connected with me on a crazy level. Also when they came out they captured specific moments in my life. I also think they were culture-defining moments in pop music history. They weren't just songs, they were moments. I'm excited for my fans on Apple Music to listen and enjoy.” CKay tells Apple Music

The Home Session EP, available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, will feature two reimagined originals “Emiliana” (emo version) and “Jeje de Whine” (acoustic) as well as special covers.

CKay’s breakthrough came in 2021 with his song, "Love Nwantiti" (Ibo for “small love”), and in November of the same year it became the first Nigerian song to debut on the US Billboard Hot 100 without first appearing on the Primary Bubbling Under 100 chart.

“The lockdown taught me to listen to myself more and become better friends with myself. It also showed me the power of the internet. Like, I knew the internet was powerful, but it's even more powerful than I thought it was,” he explains.

“This period of time has made me make adjustments to myself here and there. It helped me trust my sound more. It gave me time to experiment and try new ideas. That has been rewarding and I'm very excited for my debut album.”

