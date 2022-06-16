RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Adeayo Adebiyi

Chris Brown has announced on his Instagram story that his highly anticipated single 'Call Me Everyday' featuring Wizkid will be released midnight on Friday 17th June 2022.

Chris Brown & Wizkid (Rap-up)

Since Chris Brown released the song's snippet on social media, fans have been eagerly awaiting the single. The single will be one of the songs that will make up Chris Brown's upcoming album 'Breezy.'

Chris Brown and Wizkid have collaborated in the past and most fans will be expecting a smash hit from the megastars.

Chris Brown's Instagram Story Pulse Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

