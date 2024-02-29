Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

For the music video, Chike recruited the services of talented cinematographer Pink who put together colourful visuals that radiate the joy the music shares while also honouring the memory of late Street pop sensation Mohbad.

The video released on February 28, 2024, is Chike's first offering of the year.

The video shot in Lagos captures the city's vibrancy and the cheerful spirit of its occupants as market women, school children, artisans, older citizens, and colourfully dressed dancers engage in a delightful dance routine that brings the song's message to life.

The video also delivers an emotional rush with the well-placed imagery of Mohbad looking down at the city as his music spreads joy across the city.