ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Adeayo Adebiyi

Chike spreads happiness in the music video for his hit single 'Egwu'.

Chike spreads happiness in the music video for his hit single 'Egwu'
Chike spreads happiness in the music video for his hit single 'Egwu'

Recommended articles

For the music video, Chike recruited the services of talented cinematographer Pink who put together colourful visuals that radiate the joy the music shares while also honouring the memory of late Street pop sensation Mohbad.

The video released on February 28, 2024, is Chike's first offering of the year.

The video shot in Lagos captures the city's vibrancy and the cheerful spirit of its occupants as market women, school children, artisans, older citizens, and colourfully dressed dancers engage in a delightful dance routine that brings the song's message to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also delivers an emotional rush with the well-placed imagery of Mohbad looking down at the city as his music spreads joy across the city.

'Ewgu' comes off the back of Chike's 2023 release 'Ego Oyibo' as he continues to prepare listeners for the release of his third album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Illbliss shows that class is permanent on 'Sideh Kai'

Illbliss shows that class is permanent on 'Sideh Kai'

Ariana Grande responds to dating scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande responds to dating scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater

Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

How the creators of Disney’s 'Iwájú' made the Lagos-based animated sci-fi series

How the creators of Disney’s 'Iwájú' made the Lagos-based animated sci-fi series

Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Apple Music launches monthly version of its Replay feature

Monthly user replay data now available on Apple Music

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful - GWR confirms

Construction begins in new 12,000 capacity Arena in Lagos (The Stadium Business)

Nigerian entertainment industry gets major boost with new 12,000 capacity arena

Burna Boy sells out successive shows at the Scotia Bank Arena

Burna Boy makes African history with successive sold-out shows in Canada