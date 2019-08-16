Artist: CDQ featuring Vector, Zoro, Jheezy, Yung6ix, Dremo and Blaqbonez

Song Title: Onye Eze 3.0

Genre: Shepeteri

Date of release: August 16, 2019

Producer: Vicebeatz

Label: TBA

Album: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The 'Onye Eze' series was inspired by the lie fiasco that landed Nigerian blogger, Blessing Okoro in the hot water of members of the Nigerian Police Force.

'Onye Eze 2.0' features Zlatan and it followed 'Onye Eze,' the original version. But this time, CDQ Olowo has taken it a step further by 'cutting a posse.'

The song might not be popular - yet - but it's a good song.

You should listen to the song below;